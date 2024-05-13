Top 3 Most Thrilling Games On Chargers 2024 Schedule
The Los Angeles Chargers schedule will be released later this week but when looking ahead, they have a few really exciting games coming up. The Bolts brought in new head coach Jim Harbaugh to help push the organization forward and this will be his first chance to prove himself.
Los Angeles will likely be playing in a few primetime games this year but which games are the most thrilling on their schedule? Here are the top three best games to watch for this coming season.
3. vs Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert. Two quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft that will always be compared against one another make for a thrilling matchup. This game could be played in primetime, creating some fun drama between two AFC teams looking for redemption this season.
2. @ Kansas City Chiefs
Anytime the Chiefs and Chargers matchup it's special. These two teams play each other very well, no matter what else is going on in the season. The reason the road game for the Chargers is here rather than the game at SoFi Stadium is because it will be Harbaugh's first crack at the defending champions on the road. Patrick Mahomes will want to prove himself to Harbaugh in person, creating the possibility for a fun, exciting game.
1. vs Baltimore Ravens
This will be the Har-Bowl with the two Harbaugh brothers going at one another at the NFL level. The Ravens made the AFC Championship game last season and will be looking to build even further on that success. Lamar Jackson will be taking on Herbert in this contest, giving some potential for fireworks. They played last season in Los Angeles but the Bolts just weren't good enough to contend. Expect this game to be even better this time around.
