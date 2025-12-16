Derwin James and Travis Kelce show respect and embrace one last time

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs had the second and final battle of the 2025 season in the cold of Arrowhead Stadium in Week 15. The Chargers head back to Los Angeles with the victory and the season sweep of their rivals.

There are many storylines from the results of this game. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a terrible knee injury in the final seconds of the game while attempting a comeback. It was revealed on the Monday after the game that Mahomes had torn both his ACL and PCL in his left knee and he had already had reconstructive surgery.

The Chargers, with the win, eliminated the Chiefs from the playoffs following the results of several games that concluded earlier. The Chiefs will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The Chargers' AFC West rivals will spend a long offseason dealing with roster question marks on top of Mahomes' injury. Several starters on both offense and defense are playing out the final year of their contracts in Kansas City.

One key contributor on offense is in the final year of his deal and has already publicly contemplated retirement. Tight end Travis Kelce is playing on the final year of a contract he which made him the highest-paid tight end in the league at the time of signing.

One final battle

Two of the fiercest competitors on the football field in Arrowhead Stadium may have faced each other for the final time on Sunday. Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Since his arrival, James has given Kelce battle after battle every time they face each other.

Following this past game, something seemed different. The two competitors met on the field to and the moment was captured by Inside the NFL cameras.

.@tkelce and @DerwinJames really have so much respect for each other ❤️@insidetheNFL Week 15 Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/ul9WXfgMQV — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2025

James asked for a jersey swap from Kelce and Kelce replied that he would shoot it over to him. This moment, the respect they showed each other, also appeared to be two competitors acknowledging that this was more than likely the last time they would line up across from each other.

Kelce has been a fierce competitor and an absolute thorn in the side of the Chargers since he came into the league. As his off-field endeavors have grown, fans have heard more from him. Kelce has heaped praise on his AFC West rivals on numerous occasions with his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast.

Travis Kelce will be in the Hall of Fame someday, and if he does choose to walk away from the game at the end of this season, he and Derwin James will have had this final moment as competitors to cap off seven seasons of battles.

