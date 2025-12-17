Can Chargers make a run in the wide open AFC?

The Los Angeles Chargers, along with the rest of the AFC teams, are in a unique spot. For the first time since 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs will not make the postseason. The Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15 after a 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

As it stands right now, the Chargers are in the fifth seed with three games remaining. The 12-2 Broncos sit in first, with the Patriots, Jaguars and Steelers behind them in that order. If the season ended today, the Bolts would head to Pittsburgh for the Wild Card round.

With their arch rivals eliminated from the playoffs, the Chargers have a rare opportunity to make a deep playoff run this year. Danny Perkins of FS1 believes that Justin Herbert and the Bolts can make a serious push during the postseason.

Chargers in position to make deep 2025 playoff run

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"The Chargers have won six of seven," Perkins said. "I get that it gets overshadowed by the Mahomes injury. The AFC is wide open. Herbert's awesome, their defense is playing well. They can make a run. The offensive line is a huge problem, but they can make a run."

.@DannyParkins thinks Justin Herbert and the Chargers can make a run 👀



“The AFC is wide open.” pic.twitter.com/BSxode2XRM — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 15, 2025

It's noteworthy to mention that the Chargers have powered through multiple injuries this year. Both of their starting tackles went down with season-ending injuries, along with a constant shuffling at all five positions.

Trade acquisitions in Austin Deculus and Trevor Penning haven't exactly worked out, either. Their prized free agent signing in Mekhi Becton also hasn't been as advertised.

Through it all, the Chargers have a 94% chance to make the playoffs currently. Their last three opponents are the Cowboys, Texans and Broncos.

Finishing the regular season with momentum is key for the Bolts to make a deep playoff run.

