What are the Chargers Getting in New Quarterback Taylor Heinicke?
On Wednesday the Atlanta Falcons traded quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Josh Kendall.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Falcons traded the former Old Dominion quarterback for a conditional sixth-round pick that is based on playing time.
In March of 2023, Heinicke signed a two-year deal worth $14 million with the Falcons after a three-year stint with the Washington Commanders. During his time in Washington, Heinicke was most known for his dazzling playoff debut against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After two more seasons with the Commanders, Heinicke made the tough decision to leave the nation's capital for a fresh start in Atlanta.
"It was very tough," Heinicke said about leaving Washington. "I feel like that's a home for me. I built a lot of great relationships there. There are a lot of great memories there. They gave me my second chance at football. I'm going from one home to another so it's a pretty easy process but I'd be lying to you not to say I was a little heartbroken to leave those people up there."
Heinicke would be named backup quarterback for the Falcons in favor of Desmond Ridder who was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals. Ridder's inability to operate the Falcon's offense led to Heinicke finishing out the season as their lead signal-caller.
Heinicke took over the starting quarterback spot, making four starts and appearing in five games. In those five games, Heinicke completed 74 of his 136 passes for 890 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Immediately after the 2023-24 NFL season concluded the Falcons would relieve head coach Arthur Smith of his duties. Raheem Morris was named head coach and in his first order of business, the former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator signed free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins in a blockbuster move.
In what would be a shock across the football community, Morris and the Falcons front office decided to select University of Washington Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. With the Falcons having a new-look quarterback room, Heinicke would soon be the odd man out.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers' acquisition of the journeyman quarterback comes as no surprise as the organization has had to deal with Justin Herbert's injury history. The 31-year old veteran has enough experience as a starter, that the Chargers could look to lean on him if their franchise quarterback misses any time this season.
