Chargers Shockingly Named-Dropped in A.J. Brown, Eagles Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Chargers have a conservative reputation under general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Just don’t tell Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh, apparently.
The Chargers got out in front of free agency opening by making a splash signing to help Justin Herbert.
And not long after that, the Chargers have popped up in trade rumors around Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown.
The push to help new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is real, to say the least.
Chargers, A.J. Brown trade with Eagles buzz starts before NFL free agency
According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Chargers are a team to watch for Brown.
Russini wrote the following on Friday morning: “The Philadelphia Eagles are holding firm on their steep asking price for A.J. Brown. While the New England Patriots have poked around on it, the Los Angeles Chargers are another team keeping tabs on the situation, per sources.”
Steep price, indeed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently speculated that the Eagles want at least a first-round pick for Brown.
As Spotrac pointed out, the cap space conversation around a Brown trade is complicated, too:
Brown, 28, just tallied his fourth straight 1,000-plus yards season while appearing in 15 games. He’s scored seven touchdowns or more in all four of those seasons, too.
The Chargers want to change up the offense around Herbert with McDaniel. Brown would be an obvious replacement for former first-rounder Quentin Johnston, who might interest the Eagles via trade.
If the Chargers were to make a splash Brown trade, he’d join Ladd McConkey as a wicked one-two punch for the passing game at wideout, adding to breakout tight end Oronde Gadsden, never mind Omarion Hampton in the backfield.
