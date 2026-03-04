Five Best Landing Spots For A.J. Brown in 2026 Include Bills, Patriots

A.J. Brown’s name has been in the NFL news cycle for weeks now, not because he’s a free agent, but because he’s seen as a potential trade candidate. After a few strange social media posts over the past two years, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni recently saying he “can’t guarantee how anything is going to play out,” anything appears to be possible as it pertains to Brown for this offseason.

The veteran has been a valuable asset in fantasy leagues, posting 200-plus points in all but one of his seven NFL seasons. Despite a slow start in 2025, he finished as one of the 12 best wide receivers in PPR formats. Heading into what will be his age-29 season, Brown still has plenty of gas in the tank.

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Brown’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: A.J. BROWN

Buffalo Bills

The Bills desperately need an alpha wide receiver, and Brown would immediately bring that in a potential trade. His projected target share in an offense would be huge, and catching passes from Josh Allen would be an upgrade over the quarterbacks he’s played with in the past. In fact, Brown would see his fantasy stock rise slightly if a trade to Buffalo came to fruition. This, to me, is easily his best landing spot.

New England Patriots

The Patriots may or may not bring back Stefon Diggs, but he’s 32 and past his prime. Brown would be a major upgrade for an offense that doesn’t have a major playmaker in the passing attack, and he would see plenty of opportunities to catch passes and score fantasy points. This would also be a boon for Drake Maye, who is a strong deep-ball thrower and would suddenly have a high-level alpha wideout. Brown also has a connection to head coach Mike Vrabel from their time together in Tennessee.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have a huge need at wide receiver heading into the offseason. Brandon Aiyuk’s time with the team is over, Jauan Jennings is a free agent and Ricky Pearsall is injury-prone. The team might also be without George Kittle (Achilles) for the majority of the 2026 campaign. As a result, Brown would be a welcome addition. The veteran would easily lead the team in targets and become the top option for Brock Purdy. Such a move would keep Brown in the top 12 among fantasy receivers.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ passing attack will lose DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Likely, who are both free agents, so they’ll have a need for a new receiver. Brown would be a nice fit in Baltimore’s offense and give Lamar Jackson the alpha receiver he has lacked (sorry, Zay Flowers). While this landing spot isn’t as good as the first three, since Flowers would take targets, Brown would still be an asset on fantasy football rosters.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have a lot of money to spend under the salary cap, and Keenan Allen is going to be a free agent. It would also make sense for L.A. to give Justin Herbert an alpha wideout to pair with Quentin Johnston and slot man Ladd McConkey. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel knows how to make the vertical passing attack work, too (think Tyreek Hill in Miami), so this would be a fun fantasy scenario.

