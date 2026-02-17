Chargers Get New Free Agency Target With Bills Standout Boasting Wild Stats

Ahead of NFL free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers enjoy nearly $90 million in free cap space.

Good thing, too, because after they get some re-signings of their own done with the likes of Odafe Oweh, Jim Harbaugh’s club has a plethora of issues to address with outside additions.

One of the most problematic areas for the Chargers right now? The offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.

Luckily for the Chargers, free agency appears to offer some sneaky-good solutions.

RELATED: Chargers Franchise Tag Primer: Odafe Oweh, Key Dates and Contract Details to Know

Chargers perfect fit for Bills free agent?

There are some big-name interior offensive linemen headed to free agency this year. Think Isaac Seumalo. Heck, even Zion Johnson, the first-round pick by the Chargers a few years ago.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen, though, suggested the Chargers are the best fit in the NFL for Buffalo Bills free agent David Edwards:

“If Zion Johnson leaves L.A., then Edwards could replace him. Edwards has played his best football as a pro over his past two seasons. He has excellent movement traits at 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, and his 95% pass block win rate in 2025 ranked 12th among 65 qualifying guards. That's a positive for a Chargers team that allowed 60 sacks, tied for the second most in the league.”

That 95 percent metric is staggering for a Chargers team that just hasn’t been able to do right by Justin Herbert. Edwards wound up ranked 19th out of 81 guards in the NFL at PFF last year.

RELATED: Chargers News, Buzz Focuses on Cowboys Castoff, Tyreek Hill, NFL Free Agency and More

David Edwards | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why should Chargers upgrade guard spot?

While Edwards ranked 19th, Johnson was 53rd on the same list of 81. Mekhi Becton was 79th.

Those grades are merely one way to judge things, of course. But that was Johnston’s mini-breakout as a pro. It’s hard to say if they buy into him continuing to ramp up.

Becton was the Chargers’ big free-agency splash that massively backfired. They constructed his deal with an out for this offseason given the risk involved. It doesn’t help that he’s consistently stirred up drama about his usage and fit.

Health provided, the Chargers are just fine at tackle with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. But the need for interior help should indeed have them paying up big for someone like Edwards.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Predicted to Sign Former First-Round Pick in NFL Free Agency

Chargers Earn Positive Ranking on List They Hoped to Avoid

Chargers Re-Draft Mock Has Them Giving Up On Omarion Hampton And It Makes No Sense