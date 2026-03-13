Chargers Cap Space Update After Free Agent Signings

One thing is clear when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers: they didn't change their ways from year's past. Since taking over, general manager Joe Hortiz has never spent wildly during free agency. Year 1 was understandable, as he was tasked with fixing a less-than-desirable cap space situation.

Last year, the Chargers had money to spend, but didn't hand out any large contracts to top-of-the-market players. Their biggest signings were Mekhi Becton (two years, $20M) and Donte Jackson (two years, $13M). They also handed Khalil Mack $18M for 2025.

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Coming in with over $90 million in cap space after cuts this free agency, the Chargers... barely spent any of it. That may be exaggerated, as they did make some moves. However, the 'big' move(s) that fans were hoping to see didn't happen. Their biggest deal so far was worth $30 million over three years to Tyler Biadasz.

They still have more than enough money to work with this offseason, an advantage they have over the majority of teams. Most of the big-name free agents are off the board, but there are still holes for the Chargers to address.

Here's a look at their updated cap space and 2026 cap hits for their recent signings.

Chargers updated cap space following free agent signings

Denzel Perryman | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Daniel Popper of the Athletic laid out exactly how much the Chargers currently have to spend as the initial wave of free agency dies down.

"Factoring these [signings] in, the Chargers are projected to have $52.97 million in total space," Popper wrote. "Factoring in draft-pick compensation for the team’s five selections, the Chargers are projected to have $48.67 million in effective space. Factoring in in-season budget items, the Chargers are projected to have $36.62 million in spending space."

So just about $37 million left to sign free agents. Here's also the cap hits for some of their recent signings:

Keaton Mitchell: $3.7M

Trey Pipkins III: $3.625M

Del'Shawn Phillips: $3.2M

Denzel Perryman: $2.1M

Deane Leonard: $2M

Josh Harris: $1.3M

Where do the Chargers go now? They still need a starting guard. Wyatt Teller seems to be the biggest name left, with Alijah Vera-Tucker signing with the New England Patriots. Of course, they could also wait until the draft and target someone such as Olaivavega Ioane.

The Chargers still have work to do and they'll have the money to make things happen. It's a matter of if Hortiz wants to or not.