NFL Draft Trade Calls Were Happening For Chargers, Just Not How Most Think

The Los Angeles Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz haven’t been shy about being open for business when it comes to trades during the NFL draft.

But those Chargers ultimately stood tall at No. 22 in the first round, selecting Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor. While he’s a bit of a controversial prospect for a few reasons, it was widely accepted as a win for a team that needed to upgrade its pass-rush behind Khalil Mack.

But what about the trades?

Hortiz himself, as it turns out, addressed the rumors during his post-first-round media press conference.

NFL trade rumors get an update from Chargers GM

Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hortiz has made a habit of trading around NFL drafts since arriving with the Chargers. Most of all, the deal that wound up netting them Ladd McConkey comes to mind.

Still, this year especially felt like a trade could happen. Thanks to prior moves, the Chargers only have five picks in this year’s draft. Four left, now. That’s not enough to address all the probable depth concerns across the roster.

Hortiz told reporters after the first round that calls happened, but no official offer came through.

"We did not have an offer, we had calls. We had calls and there was interest," Hortiz said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "I've been working the phones for three days, four days, really a week-plus.

In a pretty shocking twist, Hortiz actually admitted that there has been more action around the Chargers’ Day 2 picks so far.

Hortiz added this, via Smith: "I've had a number of teams call me today and yesterday about moving up towards our second, and teams interested in our third-round pick. I think there will be plenty of action opportunities in the next couple of rounds as well."

So, Chargers fans might not want to expect the team to make some sort of dramatic move up the board in Round 2. If anything, they might want to hold their collective breaths that the Chargers even make a pick at No. 55 in the second round, at this point.

The good news? Hortiz has been pretty successful at finding valuable trades that work out well during the draft, McConkey chief among them. And his scouting department has been excellent at finding gems like Cam Hart in the later rounds, to name just one. A trade down would deflate the hype of Round 2 viewing, no doubt, but it might just be the best move in the long run.

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