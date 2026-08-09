One Decision Chargers' Coaching Staff Already Got Right This Preseason

There's a different energy around this offense these days, and it all started with how the Los Angeles Chargers are handling Justin Herbert's transition into Mike McDaniel's offense.

Instead of forcing a new scheme onto their quarterback at full speed, the Chargers have chosen a different path. Making the decision to ease Herbert into the new system, with emphasis on footwork, timing and throwing motion. Which, could work wonders in the long run.

The Patient approach with Herbert's footwork, timing, and throwing motion

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has been deliberately patient in installing his new scheme, especially with his new star quarterback. Taking cautious measures in developing his new scheme, to prevent in season disaster.

Rather than overhauling Herbert's elite arm talent, McDaniel fixated on subtle ideas. For footwork they shifted Herbert's shotgun stance so his left foot sits slightly forward instead of the right. This eliminates steps, enabling quicker plays.

As for timing and throwing motion, McDaniel had this to say, according to

Eric E. Smith on Chargers.com: "[We want to] try to take him to the next level where he can own certain things and really get the ball to his teammates as fast as possible and help efficiency of the offense."

Even this early in the preseason, you are seeing the benefits of this approach, as Justin Herbert's performance in training camp has been stellar so far. He looks sharper and decisive compared to recent years, operating with confidence and rhythm that suggest it really is working. The early returns of this method have been impressive and Chargers fans can only hope it continues this way

Why Taking Their Time was the Smartest Move for the Star Quarterback

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By slowing the process down, the Chargers coaching staff is trying to avoid what could be a mechanical disaster.

Instead of overloading the Pro Bowl quarterback with hundreds of live throws, the architect that Mike McDaniel is took the ball away, forcing Herbert to work on the schematics of the new offense. Even making him throw with a medicine ball at the start of offseason to work on his shotgun stance.

Throughout the NFL Hhistory books, rushing a play-caller into a new system usually never works out. It is the fastest way to create hesitation and second-guessing when the lights come on. They need time to develop and really understand the system that they will be operating for a whole season. The Chargers taking the slower direction with Justin Herbert just makes sense, and will benefit them down the road.