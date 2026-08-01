New Footwork? No Problem as Justin Herbert Impresses Mike McDaniel to Start Fall Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers are several days into fall camp for the 2026 season. Justin Herbert and the offense hit the ground running despite being in a new scheme and wildly different system than the past two seasons.

The Chargers hired the biggest available offensive mind on the market this offseason to take over the offense and finally help the Chargers get over the brick wall that has been stopping them in the playoffs. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel brought with him a system that he has been a part of for twenty years. Along with a wide zone rushing attack, McDaniel demands more out of the quarterback in terms of throwing with anticipation and getting the ball out quickly to give the pass catchers the best opportunity to catch a pass in space for yards after the catch opportunities.

Part of the shift in the offense and the demands of the quarterback required Justin Herbert to adjust his footwork and rely less on his cannon of an arm and more on anticipation. Changing footwork and mechanics for a professional quarterback seven years into a career is a big ask. Changing years of training and habits is not easy.

Justin Herbert worked on new footwork to get the ball out faster in OTAs, mainly with a different stance in shotgun. He was seen practicing and running through drills using a weighted ball in lieu of throwing a football.

It was anticipated that Herbert would continue to take days off of throwing to focus on developing his new footwork into training camp. After a break between OTAs and camp, including Herbert's big engagement announcement, Herbert returned for training camp and immediately impressed his new offensive coordinator.

Jul 31, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel during training camp press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm very clear on the front end that my expectation is that it's cleaner when we come back," McDaniel said. "He took the opportunity to impress me and fire me up in another way because he is entering into owning things that we just introduced to him in the spring."

Herbert arrived at camp and looked comfortable and confident with the new movement and what was being asked of him. Part of the reason he looked so comfortable right away is that he spent his break spending significant time with his younger brother Patrick working on his footwork. Patrick followed his brother's footsteps and played at the University of Oregon as a tight end and is currently on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Having a brother back at home who is currently an NFL tight end is certainly an advantage for Justin Herbert's ability to train during the break. It appears the time spent on the task of getting more comfortable with the footwork paid off as he stepped onto the practice field ready to go in an impressive fashion.