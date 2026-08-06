Justin Herbert is Getting Shredded for Madison Beer Video at Chargers Training Camp

There’s much to talk about from Los Angeles Chargers training camp.

Year 3 of Jim Harbaugh has Mike McDaniel in town to help elevate Justin Herbert. There are some rookies who look amazing on defense. Undrafted free agents are starting to emerge as final-roster candidates, too.

There’s also the apparent fumbling of the left guard position, which appears the most likely to threaten the entire McDaniel experiment. The Chargers drafted a second-round center to fill one of the guard spots and he’s just one of five or six guys getting reps there now.

Oh, and there’s the whole Madison Beer thing.

Herbert’s new often-in-public life, which includes appearing in an international pop star’s music video, took a turn this week while the Chargers were in San Diego.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer’s camp moment reactions

Welcome to life with a star quarterback in a high-profile relationship, Chargers fans.

This week while the Chargers moonlighted in San Diego for training camp practice, an annual tradition now, Herbert popped up in footage with Beer.

That’s underselling it, of course.

The footage apparently shows Herbert on the ground with Beer, who is, well, onlookers can see it for themselves:

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are two lovebirds spotted at Chargers training camp. pic.twitter.com/krM4Mfnoa1 — Madison Beer News (@madisonchart) August 4, 2026

No doubt Chargers fans probably wish the footage was AI or something. As usual, it’s nothing but ammunition other fanbases will use during online discourse, especially during and after games next year if Herbert struggles.

Rest assured the footage is already being used in all NFL spaces to varying degrees:

.@Chris_Broussard had the best reaction to the Justin Herbert-Madison Beer practice video 🤣



“I get it, you’re in love and all that, but come on!” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7QwRMuAGog — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 5, 2026

you know herbert’s getting cooked in the locker room for this pic.twitter.com/JGlVUtV0Pr — snorling (@sheanorling) August 5, 2026

Zero playoff wins and bro’s canoodling on the field instead of practicing 😭 https://t.co/TryTUOewxb — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) August 5, 2026

The reality? This was a heartfelt moment during a family portion, post-practice. Not a big deal and a little invasive, as things tend to be in 2026.

But in the NFL, this footage was content during a slow bit of camp. And it’s going to pop up again and again, most likely from fanbases of other AFC West teams when everyone starts chirping at each other during the regular season.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter