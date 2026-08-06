Justin Herbert is Getting Shredded for Madison Beer Video at Chargers Training Camp
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There’s much to talk about from Los Angeles Chargers training camp.
Year 3 of Jim Harbaugh has Mike McDaniel in town to help elevate Justin Herbert. There are some rookies who look amazing on defense. Undrafted free agents are starting to emerge as final-roster candidates, too.
There’s also the apparent fumbling of the left guard position, which appears the most likely to threaten the entire McDaniel experiment. The Chargers drafted a second-round center to fill one of the guard spots and he’s just one of five or six guys getting reps there now.
Oh, and there’s the whole Madison Beer thing.
Herbert’s new often-in-public life, which includes appearing in an international pop star’s music video, took a turn this week while the Chargers were in San Diego.
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer’s camp moment reactions
Welcome to life with a star quarterback in a high-profile relationship, Chargers fans.
This week while the Chargers moonlighted in San Diego for training camp practice, an annual tradition now, Herbert popped up in footage with Beer.
That’s underselling it, of course.
The footage apparently shows Herbert on the ground with Beer, who is, well, onlookers can see it for themselves:
No doubt Chargers fans probably wish the footage was AI or something. As usual, it’s nothing but ammunition other fanbases will use during online discourse, especially during and after games next year if Herbert struggles.
Rest assured the footage is already being used in all NFL spaces to varying degrees:
The reality? This was a heartfelt moment during a family portion, post-practice. Not a big deal and a little invasive, as things tend to be in 2026.
But in the NFL, this footage was content during a slow bit of camp. And it’s going to pop up again and again, most likely from fanbases of other AFC West teams when everyone starts chirping at each other during the regular season.
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Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling