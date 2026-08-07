Carson Beck Moves Up in Cardinals Starting QB Market on Kalshi

Did Carson Beck really just have the best Hall of Fame Game performance of all time? Kalshi thinks so, as Beck’s price to be the Week 1 starter for the Arizona Cardinals now sits at 26% following his performance.

Kalshi’s NFL market bumped Beck’s price 15%, going from 11% pre-game to 26% post-game. Current QB1, Jacoby Brissett’s price fell 7% in that same span, going from 88% to 81%.

Arizona Cardinals Week 1 Starting QB - Kalshi

Jacoby Brissett 81%

Carson Beck 26%

Trading $10 on Beck as the Week 1 starter for the Cardinals profits $25.29. The market settles on which QB starts Week 1.

A performance to remember

Days before the game, the Cardinals announced that Beck would be starting, and he came out slinging. He played the entire first half and the opening drive of the second half.

In that time, Beck completed 15/19 passes (79%) for 188 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and a 125.4 passer rating. In total, Beck led the Cardinals to three scoring drives, including two touchdowns and a field goal. The Cardinals ultimately lost the game 33-30 with Beck sitting nearly the entire second half.

No surprise here

Georgia fans may be surprised, but Miami fans saw this every week. Beck did not show any loss of momentum following his final collegiate season in Miami.

Beck is coming off a 3,813-yard and 30-touchdown season with the Hurricanes, who fell just short in the National Championship. He picked up in the Hall of Fame Game exactly where he left off in Miami.

Can he really challenge Brissett?

If Beck continues playing like this through the preseason, it’d be hard for the Cardinals not to at least think about giving him a shot early on. As far as the Week 1 starter is concerned, Brissett should have it locked in unless something drastic happens.

Brissett is a 10-year veteran and coming off a career-high 3,366-yard, 23-touchdown season. He also just signed a 1-year, $15.5 million contract extension with the team. An indication that they are rolling him out under center in the opening game.

The Cardinals play their next preseason game next Thursday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, where first overall pick Fernando Mendoza should make his debut.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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