Los Angeles Chargers Cut Fan Favorite, Reliable Leader Again

The Los Angeles Chargers have done it again, quite literally. For the third year in a row, on the quest to finalize the initial 53-man roster, the Chargers have cut veteran safety Tony Jefferson.

Tony Jefferson returned to the field after a brief retirement in 2024. Admittedly, he was not in football shape and took some time to get back to his former self and sepnt much of the early parts of the 2024 season on the Chargers practice squad.

The Chargers shockingly released him during roster cutdowns in 2025 in a move purely to make space on the 53-man roster and immediately signed him to the practice squad. The Chargers front office and Jefferson have had a longstanding relationship going back to their days in Baltimore and they were able to have the practice squad conversations with him.

Jefferson had several key moments in the 2025 campaign and his reliability paired with being a back end enforcer endeared him to fans. This past offseason, there was a small amount of drama over whether Jefferson would be back as he was vocal in wanting guarantees in his contract. Jefferson eventually re-signed with the guarantees in place.

It is unclear if the Chargers have asked Jefferson to do the practice squad back and forth again but with his contract already guaranteed, it may make the move more palatable this time around. Fans were shocked when news broke of the roster move on social media.

Could Tony Jefferson be on our practice squad? Could we call him up for games? Yep. We’ve done it before.



I just think it’s disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/ntuDdN5aL4 — BoltzGalaxy⚡️🪐 (@boltzgalaxy) August 30, 2026

I don’t particularly like how the Chargers treat their veterans. Tony Jefferson, specifically, continues to deal with disrespect from this organization. https://t.co/SwKCxqxfbb — Camden (@Camden_Cash) August 30, 2026

Tony Jefferson continues to be disrespected by the Chargers front office — Beast Herbert (@beastherbo) August 30, 2026

Cutting Jefferson at roster cutdowns was always a possibility, unfortunately. I listed Jefferson as a player who's roster spot was in jeopardy. The reasoning is simple, the Chargers had done it twice before and until proven other, the relationship may be leveraged again.

Jefferson may still end up on the practice squad and part of the Chargers' plans for 2026, potentially part of the discussion when he was given his contract guarantee. Jefferson is from San Diego and wanted to play for the Chargers. Last season, he was offered a spot elsewhere but chose to stick in Los Angeles.

Whether Jefferson is back will largely be based on the behind the scenes conversations that have taken place. Does Jefferson feel disrespected by the move? Or did he communicate willingness to stay? Those questions will be answered soon, but in the meantime, Tony Jefferson, who is not subject to waivers as a vested veteran is free to sign anywhere, including back on the Chargers practice squad