Chargers on the Defensive Bubble: Who is Being Debated Before Final Roster Cuts

The Los Angeles Chargers, along with the rest of the NFL are crunching numbers, debating players and preparing moves as roster cutdown day is just around the corner. Los Angeles' preseason finale against the Rams marked the final stand for many of the roster bubble players and the last chance for young or bubble players to build their resumes for the coaching staff and front office.

The Chargers gave extra reps to many of the bubble players Thursday night. The process was evident that the players with roster spots secured exited the game early to make way for players needing extra playing time to put reps on film. There will be tough roster decisions on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Roster cutdown day is Sunday August 30th at 3 p.m. Pacific time. Let's dive into some of the defensive players that the Chargers are debating on the eve of roster cutdowns.

Defense

Rodney Shelley

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Rodney Shelley (24) brings down Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie undrafted cornerback Rodney Shelley out of Georgia Tech has been making plays throughout preseason and training camp. Shelley is an undersized but fearless defensive back. He played the most defensive snaps of any of the Chargers defenders against the Rams and his value is his versatility and special teams abilities.

The Chargers have kept extra defensive backs on the initial 53-man roster in the past and Shelly is in the conversation. There are likely three defensive backs in consideration for one or potentially two roster spots.

Junior Colson

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Junior Colson (25) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior Colson was widely regarded as the top linebacker prospect in the 2024 class and coming of a National Championship with Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. He has been hit by cruel injury luck his first two years in the NFL. Now in his third season, Colson entered Chargers training camp at the back of the depth chart as the sixth linebacker.

Colson was facing an uphill battle to make the Chargers roster. He played very well in the preseason, highlighted by a pick-six against the 49ers in the second preseason game. Keeping six off-ball linebackers is very unlikely but with three expiring contracts, the Chargers could look to the future. The Chargers know Colson very well with his long history with the coaching staff and he appears finally healthy. He played only half of the defensive snaps against the Rams.

Avery Smith

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Avery Smith (36) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avery Smith was a coveted undrafted free agent out of Toledo. He has played very well during camp and the preseason. He even received the chance to get a handful of snaps with the first team during training camp. The defensive back room has several players battling for the final roster spots and Smith is likely in tight consideration based on the roster math elsewhere on the roster.

Smith played the second most snaps of any Chargers defender against the Rams. He was utilized in multiple alignments against the Rams and filled the Derwin James role rotating between the slot, inside the box and at outside corner. Smith's versatility and toughness near the line of scrimmage is an asset worth holding onto.

TeRah Edwards

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards (94) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

42 snaps for a nose tackle is a significant run on the field. The Chargers gave second-year player TeRah Edwards a chance to fight for a spot against the Rams. Edwards has been a good developmental story as an undrafted free agent in 2025. He has flashed potential and growth but has it been enough to steal a roster spot?

The Chargers have kept six defensive tackles in the past few seasons but with the depth across the roster, there may not be room for another defensive tackle. Edwards finished the night against the Rams with four tackles and two pressures.

Andre Carter II

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Andre Carter II (51) chases down Los Angeles Rams tight end Mark Redman (83) during the first half a t SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have kept five edge rushers before. The fifth is usually a special-teams-focused depth player and this is where Andre Carter could have an argument for a role. The Chargers entered training camp with high expectations for second-year player Kyle Kennard and rookie Nadame Tucker with the expectation of a camp battle for a roster spot.

Injuries and lack of production may have opened the door for Carter, who was signed late in camp, to make an argument. He logged the fourth most snaps of the Chargers defenders and finished his night with two pressures and three tackles. If the Chargers decide they need an edge rusher for special teams, Carter could find a roster spot.