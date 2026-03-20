Chargers Superstar Suffers Random March Injury That Yanks Him From Flag Football Game

The last thing Los Angeles Chargers fans wanted to hear was that a key player suffered an injury in March.

It’s random, yet true. Chargers star safety Derwin James suffered a minor injury that will hold him out of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Granted, it’s thanks to that event that the public has any idea at all that James suffered some sort of offseason setback.

This could just be an announcement made out of an abundance of caution from James’s part, too. No need to turn a minor thing into a big thing that bleeds into spring activities, never mind summer training camp.

Even so, James made some headlines with this one, given the critical nature of this offseason for the Chargers.

Derwin James injury news, outlook

Derwin James | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Barring a stunner, this is a small item in the grand scheme of things.

James was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Chargers bringing back Tony Jefferson in free agency this past week. That means he’ll get to keep patrolling near the line of scrimmage in the slot while Jefferson and others man the typical safety spots.

Good thing, too. It’s not just about James being one of the best in the NFL at what he does. This is also about the Chargers keeping continuity strong as they go from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary as defensive coordinator.

Derwin James suffered a minor injury earlier in the week prior to reporting to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.



As a precaution, 6x Pro Bowler Harrison Smith will step in for Wildcats FFC. pic.twitter.com/vI2XQFbnzV — Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 19, 2026

A little sidebar, but also worth a note here: James has another reason to be super cautious about any type of injuries this offseason as he heads into the final year of his contract. He’s one of the Chargers’ biggest contract extension candidates this summer.

For what it’s worth, Harrison Smith replaces James on the team captained by Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow in the three-team flag football tournament this Saturday.

Chargers DB depth chart

CB: Tarheeb Still, Donte Jackson, Isas Waxter

S: Tony Jefferson, Kendall Williamson

S: Elijah Molden, RJ Mickens

CB: Derwin James, Nikko Reed, Jordan Oladokun

CB: Cam Hart, Deane Leonard, Eric Rogers

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter