Most Concerning Question Mark Chargers Face with Rookie Genesis Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers added multiple players at key positions of need through the 2026 NFL draft. The Chargers entered the draft with only five selections and with glaring needs at left guard and edge rusher, both of which were addressed in the first two rounds of the draft. The Chargers also had one other position that was heavily discussed in the lead-up to the draft, and that was a needed addition to the safety room.



The Chargers have experienced attrition at the safety position the past two seasons with injuries piling up and street free agents seeing snaps on the field. The room is led by All-Pro Derwin James Jr, but he is now more classified as a nickel cornerback than he is a true safety. Elijah Molden and Tony Jefferson are the veteran safeties with starting experience and second-year safety RJ Mickens performed well as a rookie in 2025.

Still, the room could have used some young blood entering the draft. The Chargers addressed this in the fourth round after multiple trade backs resulted in giving them additional capital in the fourth round. The Chargers selected safety Genesis Smith, out of the University of Arizona, with their third pick of the fourth round with pick 131 overall.

Genesis Smith and his fit with the Chargers

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Genesis Smith is a true free safety with excellent range as the center fielder. He sees the game well both in coverage and run defense. He matches up well against tight ends as his size and length aid him in handling the larger frames of tight ends.

NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter recently highlighted Smith as one of sixteen day three rookies that could compete for starting snaps in their rookie seasons. Veteran Tony Jefferson has done nothing but perform since he signed with his hometown team in 2024, but many analysts consistently will point to him as the veteran most likely to be overtaken for snaps given his age. Smith may have better range and deep coverage skills by comparison, but he has a long road ahead to see significant snaps on defense.

What Genesis Smith needs to improve on

The Chargers defense required their defensive backs to be active in run defense under Jesse Minter. Chris O'Leary's arrival as new defensive coordinator should maintain the same philosophy. The Chargers' defensive back room took on an enforcers mentality and brought a physical brand of football to the back end of the defense.

Genesis Smith may have excellent range and athleticism but he has a long way to go as a tackler and the physicality in which he plays. His lack of tackling skills are the main reason he fell to day three of the draft.

Here are few examples of my concerns for Genesis Smith as a tackler. He can cover, no questions there, but he will need to improve his confidence as a tackler. https://t.co/1feGjlrYym pic.twitter.com/r0IYiX2awi — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) May 9, 2026

Players with similar concerns have had recent success in the NFL when being thrust into a meeting room with veterans who excel at their weaknesses. Smith's shortcomings as a tackler are where the rest of the entire room thrives. If Smith competes for defensive snaps, he will need to absorb everything he can from the veterans, especially Derwin James and Tony Jefferson.