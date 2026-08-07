Chargers Roster Spotlights: Devonte Ross, A Speed Threat Who Has Chargers Connections

Devonte Ross, born on September 9, 2002, in Cartersville, Georgia, played his high school ball at his local school, Cartersville High School. As a senior, Ross played both sides of the football, playing wide receiver and cornerback. He was named Daily Tribune Player of the Year after recording 43 receptions for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense and 26 tackles and one interception on defense.

After an initial commitment to Kentucky, Ross flipped to Troy University, doing so as a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. Once with Troy, Ross teamed up with current Chargers teammate Kimani Vidal to lead the program to back-to-back double-digit win seasons, earning 147 receiving yards in 2022 and 428 receiving yards in 2023.

Vidal left for the NFL in 2024, allowing for Ross to take over as the team's best playmaker, earning 1043 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns (led conference) as a true junior receiver. Ross decided to transfer to Penn State for the 2025 season in hopes of making the NFL radar for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

Ross' 2025 season did not see eye-popping numbers as his Troy days did, but it saw that he can compete in the Big Ten conference.

Chargers Devonte Ross, WR Penn State

After going undrafted during the 2026 NFL Draft, Ross found himself as an UDFA signee for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he gained early hype as both a potential special-teams return man and speed threat for the Mike McDaniel offense.

2025 Season Stats

13 Games

501 Receiving Yards

5 Receiving Touchdowns

Measurables

Mockdraftable page is unavailable for Devonte Ross. His RAS Card is below.

Devonte Ross is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 4.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2020 out of 3945 WR from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/bLPkPF1qwf pic.twitter.com/c7g79eP2Kf — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 22, 2026

Contract Status

"Devonte Ross signed a 3 year, $3,110,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $10,000 signing bonus, $35,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,036,667. In 2026, Ross will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $10,000, while carrying a cap hit of $888,333 and a dead cap value of $35,000." - Spotrac

Devonte Ross' 2026 Season Outlook

As one of the Bolts' intriguing UDFAs, Ross' game speed should be enough to never count him out of becoming a real NFL threat. However, his smaller stature and lack of physicality give cause for concern for his chances to make the final 53-man roster.

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