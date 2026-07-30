Chargers Roster Spotlights: Brenen Thompson, The Fastest Player in The Entire 2026 NFL Draft

Brenen Thompson, born on July 25, 2003, in Spearman, Texas, played his high school ball for the local school that shared the same name as the town. With elite playmaking in Texas Class 3A Division II level of play, coupled with elite track speed times (sophomore 10.32 100, followed by a junior 10.38 and a 21.27 200), Thompson was highly recruited, earning a four-star recruiting status, according to 247Sports.

Thompson committed to Texas, staying in the same state where he grew up. Unfortunately, his time with the program was very short; he played one season, earning one 32-yard catch. Thompson transferred to Oklahoma for his sophomore season.

During this year, Thompson had 241 yards and two touchdowns on only seven catches. He was expected to see a larger role heading into 2024, his junior season. That role would not exactly materialize, earning 230 yards on 19 catches. Thompson would transfer once more for his senior season, this time going to Mississippi State.

This final collegiate season for Thompson was all or nothing for a former highly touted recruit. Under this pressure, Thompson was able to have one season that doubled his previous three years combined. As a true breakout, the Texas native appeared glowingly on the NFL's radar.

After a blazing 4.26 40-yard dash, Thompson earned praise as early as Day 2, with NFL Scout Lance Zierlein describing him as: "Thompson is a slightly built, vertical threat with rocket boosters in his shoes. With a career average of 39.8 yards per touchdown catch, there is no denying where his value lives...He struggles with traditional, non-vertical routes and finishing contested catches. He’s not a catch-and-run specialist underneath but is dangerous crossing the hashes. He’s dealt with injuries dating back to high school, missing significant time in 2023 due to ankle and hamstring ailments."

Chargers Brenen Thompson, WR Mississippi State

Joe Hortiz and the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coaching staff had a similar view of Thompson, selecting him in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Mike McDaniel seemed obviously excited about the selection, giving fans hope that the 2026 season for Justin Herbert will possess some deep shots to the blazing rookie receiver.

2025 Season Stats (College)

13 Games

57 Catches

1054 Yards

6 Touchdowns (+1 Rushing TD)

1 Punt Return for 44 Yards

Measurables

Contract Status

"Brenen Thompson signed a 4 year, $5,632,136 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $1,252,136 signing bonus, $1,252,136 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,408,034. In 2026, Thompson will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $1,252,136, while carrying a cap hit of $1,198,034 and a dead cap value of $1,252,136." - Spotrac

Brenen Thompson's 2026 Season Outlook

As a rookie, Thompson is expected to see a role as likely a gadget/deep-threat type of playmaker, with the possibility of earning more and more snaps as the year goes on. He is likely in a competition with 2025 fifth-round selection KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the fourth receiver spot, giving Thompson the need to really show out in the offseason and preseason before the year begins.

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