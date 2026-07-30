Chargers Roster Spotlights: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, From Preseason Superstar to Roster Bubble

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, born on October 16, 2001, in Norfolk, Virginia, played his high school ball at Matthew Fontaine Maury High School, where he recorded 26 touchdowns as a senior. This eye-popping number of touchdowns allowed for Lambert-Smith to quickly garner recruiting attention, earning four-star recruiting status, according to 247Sports.

With this early spotlight, Lambert-Smith committed to Penn State, ranking as the 32nd-best receiver in the entire 2020 class. Once with the Nittany Lions, "KLS" recorded 15 catches for 138 yards during the 2020 COVID season, showing early promise in his collegiate career.

Going into 2021, KLS totaled over 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns, earning a role for himself in the offense, with hopes that 2022 will yield an even bigger role for the now redshirt-sophomore receiver. Unfortunately, the season for Lambert-Smith was a down year, not seeing nearly as many targets as the year prior, likely giving him cracks in the foundation that is his playing career at Penn State.

For the 2023 season, KLS gave one more year to the program, having a bounce-back season with 673 yards and four touchdowns. With this productive season and one more year of eligibility allowed for his collegiate career, KLS transferred to Auburn to play in the SEC and really showcase his talents.

At Auburn, his breakout season transpired, becoming one of the most explosive deep-threat receivers in the SEC. With poor QB play, KLS was still able to collect 981 yards and eight touchdowns, leading Auburn in all major receiving categories.

With his college career over, the NFL showed interest in KLS, with NFL Scout Lance Zierlein being much less bullish than most, describing him as: "Slender wideout whose 2024 production at Auburn is unlikely to translate to the league. He lacks suddenness and play strength to breeze into routes. He’s also unable to get in and out of breaks quickly enough to keep defenders from staying connected to his routes. Lambert-Smith is good at tracking and adjusting to make plays downfield, but he might not have enough pure speed to major in vertical routes."

Chargers KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR Auburn

Even with some mixed opinions on the receiver, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Lambert-Smith in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with KLS giving fans instant excitement with his draft-day phone call being a memorable one.

Going into the 2025 season, the Virginia native was constantly in Chargers headlines, making major waves early in his NFL career. With the hype train through the roof after training camp and preseason, Lambert-Smith's 2025 season was a much slower ride than what was led to believe.

The day three rookie struggled with the offense, leaving plays on the field due to a lack of attention to detail. With these issues popping up early in the year, KLS saw limited action throughout the year, eventually seeing some limited run in the offense by the end of the season.

2025 Season Stats

10 Games

5 Catches

51 Yards

1 Touchdown

418 Kick Return Yards (23.2 Average)

Measurables

Contract Status

"KeAndre Lambert-Smith signed a 4 year, $4,608,004 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $408,004 signing bonus, $408,004 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,152,001. In 2026, Lambert-Smith will earn a base salary of $1,005,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,107,001 and a dead cap value of $306,003." - Spotrac

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 2026 Season Outlook

Year two for Lambert-Smith will be a crucial one for the former fifth-round pick. He is now in a new offense, one that is likely better suited for his skills. However, with that coaching change, it also came with Mike McDaniel hand-picking another receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft, taking a similar type of player in Brenen Thompson in the fourth round.

With more competition and early issues arising in his rookie season, KLS needs another big off-season to show the Chargers that he is ready for an instant role with the team, paying off their investment in him a season ago.

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