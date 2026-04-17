Chargers GM Leaves Door Wide Open for Blockbuster Dexter Lawrence Trade

So much for the idea the Los Angeles Chargers are far too conservative to strike a blockbuster trade for New York Giants star Dexter Lawrence.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has arguably been the most conservative person in the NFL this offseason compared to outside expectations around the all-in feel of a Chargers team that just got Mike McDaniel for Justin Herbert.

And Hortiz just met with the media for his pre-draft presser and doubled down on all of his conservative habits, from free-agency spending to the stubborn adherence to the NFL draft compensatory pick formula while working the free-agent market.

But while doubling down on everything else, Hortiz, for whatever reason, got a little oddly honest and aggressive about Lawrence.

Chargers in the hunt for Dexter Lawrence trade?

Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Again, only Chargers will fans will fully appreciate how strange this is, but here goes.

When asked about Lawrence, Hortiz said this, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper: “I typically don’t like talking about players on other teams. You guys know that. I’ll say he’s a great player, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Again, strange.

There’s no question the Chargers have the cap space and assets to make it happen. They still have almost $50 million in free cap space right now and plenty in future years. Hortiz only has five draft picks this year, but can trade picks from future drafts if needed.

Still, the Chargers don’t usually get this aggressive about anything. And there are red flags. Lawrence is already 28. He’s already on a contract worth $90 million that is a cap hit of $26.9 million or higher over the next two seasons. His desire for an even bigger contract is one of the speculated reasons for his asking for a trade in the first place.

The only good comparable for a trade as of late is when the Cowboys got Quinnen Williams from the Jets, but it cost them a first and second-round pick. It’s extremely unlikely the Chargers want to cough up those types of assets.

Keep in mind that adding Lawrence would mean getting another player who needs and/or wants an extension over the summer. The Chargers already need to worry about extensions for the likes of Derwin James and Tuli Tuipulotu, if not others. Lawrence’s asking price on a new deal might top all of them.

But hey, never say never, right? Much of the Chargers’ mild free agency was about finding schematic fits for McDaniel to make the offensive shakeup as smooth as possible. Maybe a Lawrence trade would be the Chargers’ way of helping along the defensive coordinator shift from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary.

Either way, this whole trade idea has gone from easily dismissible to something at least worth chatting about, considering how eyebrow-raising it was for Chargers brass to even entertain the conversation.

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