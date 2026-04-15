Chargers Name-Dropped in Dexter Lawrence Rumors, But Trade is a Tough Sell

The Los Angeles Chargers feel like a team that should be all over a possible Dexter Lawrence trade with the New York Giants.

So it goes with a superstar quarterback like Justin Herbert and a big-name head coach like Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers have made the playoffs and failed twice now, so the fact Mike McDaniel arrived as offensive coordinator creates the all-in aura around the club.

But whether the Chargers are invested enough to actually make a splash for a star player like Lawrence is very much up for debate.

As we’ve written about endlessly now, the Chargers might not even trade Quentin Johnston in a much smaller move, even though it would make a ton of sense.

Even so, the rumors out of New York around Lawrence seem dire…and the Chargers just got dragged into the conversation.

NFL trade rumors bring up Chargers around Dexter Lawrence, Giants

Dexter Lawrence | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let’s keep it short and sweet on Lawrence: Elite interior defender. Wants a new deal. Leverage play before the NFL draft.

Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants and Lawrence “have reached an impasse” and that the Giants have turned around and talked with teams about a trade.

So how do the Chargers fit?

While confirming Rapoport's reporting, USA Today’s Tyler Dragon specifically brought up the Chargers.

Dragon wrote the following: “A source told USA TODAY Sports the Chargers are one of a few "logical" destinations for Lawrence if the Giants do trade him.”

Of course, the source here could be anyone doing simple logical connections.

But it makes sense, regardless.

The Chargers let Poona Ford get away last offseason in free agency. They attempted to massage the mistake by making sure they got Teair Tart back on a long-term extension before free agency opened this offseason. But schematically speaking, the Chargers don’t have much going on with the depth chart on the interior of the defensive line, with Dalvin Tomlinson the only new addition.

Considering the Chargers only have five draft picks this year and need to upgrade Herbert’s offensive line as early as possible in the order (presumably, anyway), it’s hard to imagine they tackle this need with a rookie.

Would the Chargers actually trade for Dexter Lawrence?

Dexter Lawrence | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Extremely unlikely.

Problem is, the Chargers are far too conservative to actually do a blockbuster like this. They moved a fifth-rounder when grabbing Odafe Oweh. They moved a late-round pick when getting Alohi Gilman.

Lawrence would probably cost a first-round pick and then some. A comparable is the Jets getting back a first and second-round pick from the Cowboys for Quinnen Williams.

And that’s just trade cost. Lawrence is already on a four-year extension worth $90 million that has him as a cap hit of $26.9 million or higher in each of the next two seasons. This trade buzz is a result of a contract standoff because he wants an even bigger extension.

Truthfully, Chargers fans can’t even get the team to make a free-agency signing that isn’t heavily influenced by the NFL draft compensatory pick process despite the dire needs on the roster. Until that even happens, it’s hard to think Joe Hortiz and the front office will skip a few steps on the ladder and pull a blockbuster trade, no matter what the rumors say might be logical.

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