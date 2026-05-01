Chargers Drafted One of Mel Kiper's Favorites, Which Should End Doubts on Risky Pick

It's been a week since the 2026 NFL Draft concluded and the Los Angeles Chargers came away with eight new players. Their first was Miami pass rusher Akheem Mesidor, who figures to take over Odafe Oweh's role in the Chargers' bolstered rotation.

On day 2, the Chargers traded back with the New England Patriots to secure more picks for Saturday. In the process, they selected Florida center Jake Slaughter. The reactions were full of questions, as the Chargers already found their center earlier in the offseason in Tyler Biadasz. Overall, the Chargers walked away with four (!) offensive linemen in this draft, a surefire attempt to protect Justin Herbert.

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Slaughter will slide over to one of the guard spots, where he's never played before. Still, it gives them a better starting five than last year, which was a complete disaster. Here's a look at the Chargers' offensive line on paper heading into the summer:

LT: Rashawn Slater

LG: Trevor Penning

C: Tyler Biadasz

RG: Jake Slaughter

RT: Joe Alt

While fans are still questioning the interior, Mel Kiper's assessment should provide some peace of mind with the Chargers' decision.

Chargers landed one of Mel Kiper's favorite draft prospects along OL

Jake Slaughter | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Kiper is arguably the most popular draft analyst out there. His evaluations shouldn't be taken lightly. Here's what he had to say regarding Slaughter and his fit with the Chargers.

"The Chargers did make an effort to address the interior on Day 2, landing Jake Slaughter," Kiper wrote. "He's one of my favorite players to watch in this class. I know Los Angeles has Biadasz, but Slaughter has the ability to step in as a rookie and start. He has 33 SEC starts under his belt, and he's a powerful dude with solid mobility for his 6-foot-5, 303-pound size."

In 748 offensive snaps for the Gators last season, Slaughter allowed just four pressures, one quarterback hit and one sack, according to PFF. The only 'high' number was that he committed seven penalties.

Slaughter also earned high honors in 2025, being named to the All-SEC First Team, AP All-SEC First Team and was a Rimington Trophy finalist, which is given to the nation's best center. With his center background, Slaughter knows just how important it is to directly take care of a quarterback.

That's great news for Herbert, who ran for his life on seemingly every dropback last season. Slaughter may not be snapping the ball to the Chargers' star quarterback, but he'll be an instrumental part in keeping him upright in 2026 and beyond.