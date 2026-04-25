Chargers Draft Jake Slaughter Instant Analysis, Grade For LA’s Trade, 2nd-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers made fans wait a little longer by striking up a trade, then drafting Florida center Jake Slaughter with the No. 63 pick in the NFL draft’s second round.

After using their first-round pick on Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, the Chargers traded the No. 55 pick to the New England Patriots, getting back No. 63 in the process. They also added these picks:

No. 131

No. 202

The Chargers had entered this NFL draft with only five selections, so they even things out with a trade and still land on Slaugther, a prospect who can hopefully get in the mix and help the offensive line better protect Justin Herbert.

NFL draft instant analysis, grade for Chargers drafting Jake Slaughter

Jake Slaughter | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

While the trade was good, the Slaughter pick itself is going to register as polarizing for the Chargers.

Most places have Slaughter as a center, even though it was announced as the team picking a guard. He never played guard. But the Chargers just went out and spent big money on starting center Tyler Biadasz in free agency.

Even worse is Slaughter’s path to the draft. He was the 90th overall player on Pro Football Focus’ big board. Granted, that says he “thrives in zone schemes,” which means he should mesh well with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

But grabbing the 90th player at No. 63, even though that’s just one metric, isn’t great value.

It gets worse. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein felt similar things, listing Slaughter as a possible "average backup or special-teamer” at a 5.93 out of a possible 8.0 scale.

Zierlein capped off his analysis with this: “He has the feet for gap control in pass pro but will struggle some against pure bull rushers. What he lacks in traits he makes up for with awareness and football IQ, which gives him a chance to become an NFL backup.”

There are good things. Salugther was a two-year team captain and three-year starter. The IQ is great and the fit with McDaniel is obvious. Depth as a whole should be improved with this move.

But Slaugther is very much in that Cole Strange bucket. When the Chargers signed him in free agency, it was agreed upon that he was a good fit with McDaniel, but probably shouldn’t be an unquestioned starter.

Slaugther’s arrival doesn’t seem to be all that different, albeit at a much more questionable value.

Grade: D

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