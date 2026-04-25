Chargers Faceplant in First Serious NFL Draft Attempt to Keep Justin Herbert Healthy

The Los Angeles Chargers went into NFL Draft weekend knowing they'd need to do more to protect star quarterback Justin Herbert. They came in with just five selections, but will leave with seven for now. After selecting Miami pass rusher Akheem Mesidor at No.22 overall, the Bolts made a trade with the New England Patriots on Day 2.

They sent No. 55 to the Pats in exchange for Nos. 63,131 and 202. In terms of guards, the Chargers saw Keylan Rutledge get snatched in the first round by the Houston Texans, as they'd hoped he'd make it to Friday night. They also weren't in position to land Olaivavega Ioane, who went No.14 to the Baltimore Ravens. Chase Bistonis was taken early in round 2 as well, so the options began to run slim.

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With their No.63 overall pick, it felt as if the Chargers panicked after seeing top guard options go off the board. They selected Florida center Jake Slaughter.

Chargers make questionable call after Round 2 trade back

Jake Slaughter | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The trade back was excellent, but the execution is questionable. Slaughter, as stated above, is a center and hasn't played at guard, which is where the Chargers will likely slot him in.

The puzzling move comes one month after the Chargers handed Tyler Biadasz a 3 year, $30 million deal to become their new center, a huge upgrade over the former Bradley Bozeman. Biadasz is seen as the literal centerpiece towards improving the interior of their offensive line.

Lance Zierlein's assessment of Slaughter won't exactly excite Chargers fans.

"He works to neutralize opponents on downhill blocks but is unlikely to move pro bodies around," Zierlein wrote. "He has the feet for gap control in pass pro but will struggle some against pure bull rushers. What he lacks in traits he makes up for with awareness and football IQ, which gives him a chance to become an NFL backup."

"A chance" to become an NFL backup isn't what fans want to hear regarding their second round pick. This feels like a move that the Chargers forced just to get another body along the offensive line in hopes that he could succeed at a position he's never played before.

Slaughter was a two-year captain and 3 year starter for the Gators and consistently competed against SEC talent. However, nothing pops out on the tape when watching him in protection.

The Chargers may have gotten it wrong.