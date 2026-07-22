Chargers Roster Spotlights: Eric Rogers, Can One Elite Preseason Game Earn Roster Spot?

Eric Rogers, born on April 2, 2002, in Hackensack, New Jersey, played his high school ball at Burlington Township High School, where he earned first-team all-conference in 2019 while serving as team captain. He garnered two-star recruiting status, according to 247Sports.

Rogers would enroll at Northern Illinois, where he would spend his first three college seasons with the program. After a redshirt year in 2020, Rogers saw action as a redshirt freshman (starting, but got hurt) and a sophomore, collecting two interceptions in his 2022 year.

After this tenure with Northern Illinois, he transferred to Rutgers for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2023, it appears that Rogers was acclimating to the jump in competition, not seeing any impact statistic recorded on defense. He did, however, record a punt return touchdown. In 2024, the acclimation was complete, recording a sack and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

With his explosive playmaking ability, he was on the NFL's radar. He unfortunately lacked weight and elite speed, giving enough concern for teams to wait until 2025 undrafted free agency to pick him up and add him to their rosters.

Chargers Eric Rogers, DB Rutgers

The Los Angeles Chargers picked up Rogers after the 2025 NFL Draft, in hopes of him showing his explosive playmaking at the NFL level. After some slight buzz in training camp, Rogers really showed out in the preseason. In his two games before injury, Rogers showed major flashes, enough so for the Chargers to technically keep him on the initial 53-man roster before placing him on injured reserve, ending his 2025 season (this was done to ensure he is on the roster for the 2026 year).

2025 Season Stats (Preseason)

2 Games

4 Tackles

2 Interceptions (1 for a touchdown)

1 Forced Fumble

4 Pass Deflections

Measurables

Eric Rogers' Mockdraftable page is unavailable. His RAS Card is below.

Eric Rogers is a CB prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 5.13 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1224 out of 2510 CB from 1987 to 2025.



Pro day testing unofficial, splits projected.https://t.co/GV9mU05aFe pic.twitter.com/P53v1n3lpF — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 13, 2025

Contract Status

"Eric Rogers signed a 3 year, $2,985,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $20,000 signing bonus, $20,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $995,000. In 2026, Rogers will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $891,666 and a dead cap value of $13,334." - Spotrac

Eric Rogers' 2026 Season Outlook

Rogers is one of the more interesting cases for the 53-man roster going into 2026. While he had one insane preseason game, it is still just one preseason game. He is going to need to show that one game is not a fluke; it is the norm. If he plays at a lower level, expect him to be on the practice squad with an opportunity to be elevated as the season goes on.

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