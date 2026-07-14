Chargers Roster Spotlights: Branson Taylor, Make-Or-Break Season for Former Draft Pick

Branson Taylor, born on February 13, 2002, in Lorain, Ohio, played his high school ball at Elyria Catholic. He would earn Northeast Lakes District Co-Offensive Player of the Year for Division V football, with his senior year being as successful as you could imagine, not allowing a single sack throughout the entire year.

This successful career garnered Taylor four-star recruiting status, according to 247Sports. This hype would take him to Pittsburgh, where he would appear in three games in his first season of the program.

Going into 2021, more of the same occurred for Taylor, where he would appear in 12 games, not playing any real offensive snaps. 2022 was the first year that the Ohio native saw the field in meaningful snaps, starting four games at left tackle. His 2023 season had Taylor show his versatility, starting three games at right tackle, then moving to left tackle for eight games, after teammate Matt Goncalves went down with injury.

Finally, in 2024, Taylor earned captain status for the Pitt program, starting in six games, due to a season-ending injury he suffered on Oct. 12. With his season ending, it was time for Taylor to move on to the NFL, where he would project as a Day 3 selection of the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Scout, Lance Zierlein, described Taylor as a "Physical two-year starter with the girth and power for consideration as both a tackle and guard. Taylor generates an impressive jolt as a run blocker, frequently winning the battle for space and pushing people against their will. He has average foot quickness and struggles to redirect defenders who get on his edges...A move to guard could clear up [some] issues and give him a chance to fight for playing time in a power-based running scheme."

Chargers Branson Taylor, OL Pittsburgh

The Los Angeles Chargers viewed Taylor seemingly the exact same way as Zierlein, drafting him on Day 3 of the draft, with their 199th (6th round) selection. With the pick, they instantly viewed him as a guard, with hopes that he could make the roster, considering how poor the interior offensive line was shaping to be for 2025.

Unfortunately for Taylor, the staff wasted his time trying him out at guard, where he obviously struggled mightily in training camp and preseason. He eventually moved out to tackle, where he played better, but still struggled against NFL-level competition. He saw himself on the practice squad for the majority of the year, seeing one game of action in 2025. In his lone regular-season start in Week 18, Taylor's tape was a rough watch.

2025 Season Stats

1 Start

71 Snaps Played (all at left guard)

4 Pressures Allowed

34.4 PFF Offensive Grade

37.1 PFF Run Blocking Grade

45.8 PFF Pass Blocking Grade

Measurables

Contract Status

"Branson Taylor signed a 1 year, $885,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $885,000. In 2026, Taylor will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $885,000." - Spotrac

Branson Taylor's 2026 Season Outlook

Now that Taylor has one more year away from his injury, he suffered in college, along with another year under Jim Harbaugh and the front office that would like for him to cross-train at guard and tackle, his future in year two is brighter than where year one ended up.

He is expected to compete with all four of the new rookie offensive linemen that were brought in during the 2026 NFL Draft, with hopes of making the practice squad, showing new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, that he was what it takes to make an NFL roster.

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