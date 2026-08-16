The Torch Is Passing: 3 Young Chargers Fast-Tracking Their Way to Significant Roles

The Los Angeles Chargers are deep into training camp for 2026 and head coach Jim Harbaugh's mantra of "competitors welcome" seems to be taking over the team. Los Angeles is entering the third year of the Harbaugh era with general manager Joe Hortiz building out the roster.

The Chargers have created depth across the roster and deep competition for roles. Joe Hortiz has built a roster with veterans at multiple spots but now there are young players developing behind them, several of which were standouts in the preseason opener. Following the Chargers' preseason opener against the Houston Texans, it is clear that there are several young players developing at key positions poised to take on a larger role in the near future.

Travis Burke, offensive tackle

Jun 17, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tackle Travis Burke during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers drafted Travis Burke out of Memphis with their second pick in the fourth round. Burke is a massive human being at 6'9, 325 pounds with over 34 inch arms. As a prospect, Burke was considered a raw tackle with plenty of physical traits to develop but who played with a mean streak.

Burke has put in significant work this offseason and is routinely spotted after practice working with veterans like Rashawn Slater and Khalil Mack. He got the start in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans and immediately looked like he belonged and used his length to keep pass rushers away Trey Lance and his power to generate movement in the run game.

The Chargers currently have veteran Trey Pipkins on the roster and he is in line to be the 2026 swing tackle. If Burke continues on this path of development he could quickly be in a position to challenge for that role. Additionally, with starter Rashawn Slater suffering a setback in his rehab process and not practicing, Burke is one step closer to being called upon.

Marlowe Wax, linebacker

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) high-fives linebacker Marlowe Wax (58) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers signed linebacker Marlowe Wax out of Syracuse as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 draft. He proceeded to play at a high level throughout training camp and preseason which earned him a spot on the 53-man roster and role on special teams.

Wax was a special teams contributor all season long and played an excellent game against the Denver Broncos in Week 18 as a fill in starter as the main starters rested for the playoffs. He is in a deep linebacker room with Daiyan Henley, Denzel Perryman, Troy Dye, Del'Shawn Phillips and Junior Colson. Phillips, Wax and Colson are the only linebackers currently under contract beyond the 2026 season.

Wax had an impressive performance against the Houston Texans earning a team-high 92 grade from PFF for the game. He was also given more responsibility in this matchup, taking over as the defensive green dot when he entered the game. The green dot signifies which players have a direct line of communication to the coaching staff in their helmets and relay play calls.

Wax's play and his growth figure to land him a significant role in the linebacker room in the near future.

Akheem Mesidor, edge rusher

Jul 30, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Akheem Mesidor (90) at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Akheem Mesidor may be the most obvious choice on this list given his first-round pedigree and clear need for a third edge rusher for the Chargers defense. However, Mesidor's performance in camp and now the first preseason game has confirmed what he can do.

Mesidor has been able to beat Joe Alt in practice and despite being a bit too amped up against the 49ers, his explosion off of the snap was evident and he earned the highest defensive overall PFF grade among the edge rushers. Mesidor is in an edge rusher room with three established players in Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree. Mesidor's role is clearly defined with Bud Dupree being more of a run defender at this point of his career.

The three young players are already making noise in training camp and now in their first preseason game. Joe Hortiz' draft and develop pipeline is growing strong.