Chargers Free Agency Predictions Throw Out 'Dream' Trio Of Signings

The NFL legal tampering period for free agents begins on Monday, March 9 at noon ET. The Los Angeles Chargers will be among the teams with the most money to spend. Sitting at $95 million in cap space following some cuts, including Mekhi Becton, the Chargers will be more than comfortable to shell out as much as they want.

That doesn't mean they'll do it recklessly, however. The Chargers haven't shown to shop at the top of the market the last two offseasons, and it shouldn't be any different this year. They have already begun shopping, as the Bolts found their new center in Tyler Biadasz on Friday morning. Biadasz was able to sign before free agency due to him being released by the Washington Commanders. He was free to join another team from that point forward.

There's still work to be done, especially on offense. Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated laid out "dream" signings for 10 NFL teams, the Chargers included. He listed three new offensive additions that should help them get over the hump once the playoffs come around.

Chargers predicted to land 3 big free agents

Joel Bitonio | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Orr had the Chargers signing offensive linemen Joel Bitonio and Alijah Vera-Tucker, along with tight end Charlie Kolar. This would essentially solidify the interior offensive line and add a stellar run-blocking tight end into the mix with reliable hands.

"I have Bitonio and AVT here for the Chargers, but you can insert any combination of premium interior lineman here," Orr said when discussing the offensive line additions. "While Bitonio may ultimately be a poor match for a Mike McDaniel scheme that is going to ask for a significant amount of pulling, lateral movement and upfield sprinting, the Chargers need dependable, cerebral bodies. Ultimately, the Chargers need to take multiple shots at this position group via the draft and free agency after watching the line fall apart last season, impacting what was developing into a functional offense."

Orr went on to mention that the Chargers adding Kolar would basically be the same as a "mid-tier" offensive lineman signing due to his blocking ability. "Kolar is the best run-blocking tight end in this free-agency class and has experience with plenty of exotic backfields under Todd Monken and Greg Roman. And while Roman is no longer with the Chargers, there will undoubtedly be a marrying of terminology that should yield some familiarity."

Here's Spotrac's projected value for these free agents:

Joel Bitonio: 1 year, $12.9 million

Alijah Vera-Tucker: 4 year, $51,339,204 ($12.8M AAV)

Charlie Kolar: 1 year, $1.7 million

These are all realistic signings for the Chargers with free agency just days away.