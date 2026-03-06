Chargers Free Agency Mailbag: Best Fits, Critical Needs, Draft Implications and More

The NFL scouting combine is in the rear-view mirror and the free-agent negotiation window is days away. The Los Angeles Chargers have significant cap space but also have massive holes on their roster and only five draft picks. It is fair to assume the Chargers will be active on the free agent market.

Let's address some fan mailbag questions heading into free agency.

Questions

From cenacharger (@cenacharger on X): Most Obvious depth lineman they will sign?

I may be cheating on this answer, but the Chargers have only two offensive linemen returning from the 53-man roster. When looking at the landscape around the guard market for depth there are few options after the handful of starting caliber guards. Chargers internal free agent Trevor Penning is one that makes sense to return. He is athletic, has starting experience and the Chargers know who he is and how he handles his business.

For tackle options, Larry Borom spent last year with Mike McDaniel and new offensive line coach Butch Barry in Miami. He put up a solid year in and out of the lineup as a starter and backup. He has experience at both tackle spots.

From BoltUpDK (@Bolt_dk on x): Which players are your "my guys" for th Chargers to sign in free agency?

I will throw out some less conventional options here. The Chargers have not revealed their plans for the fullback position or how they intend to use tight ends. If the Chargers want to add a true fullback, Reggie Gilliam from Buffalo is my guy. He is tough as nails and provides a great football IQ in whatever role he is placed in.

If another type of blocking tight end/ fullback type is needed, I refuse to quit my former draft crush Buccaneers free agent Ko Kieft. He is a marauder and lives off of pancakes. Kieft is truly the type of player who lives for the dirty work on the line of scrimmage.

From Ne Ver (@LALNever on x): What realistic free agent additions can be added for the Chargers to draft a "luxury pick"? Example: tight end Kenyon Sadiq

The Chargers may need to add a tight end from the draft, but spending a first-round pick on the position is a common debate over value. But to address the heart of the question about a luxury pick, the Chargers can't enter the draft with a glaring need with flashing neon red lights surrounding it. They have to address the major holes and at least have a viable option at every position before entering the draft.

This draft class is limited in terms of true blue-chip players, with some analysts having only 12-14 true first-round grades. The Chargers simply can't afford to reach for a position of need at 22 if a true blue-chip prospect, like Sadiq, lands in their laps.

Kenyon Sadiq | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From Big DaddyE (@Big DaddyE3737 on X): Would you look to add a veteran linebacker and running back in free agency?

The linebacker room is relatively filled out. If new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary brings any new flavors to the defense from his time at Western Michigan and Notre Dame it would be blitzing the linebackers more often and Daiyan Henley has proven his abilities to handle that role well.

Running back is a different story. The Chargers were cursed in 2025 with injuries to the running back room. I would imagine a free agent running back would be in the cards to add. Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal both have untapped potential as pass catchers that Mike McDaniel will undoubtedly try to unlock.

The addition of a pass catcher to the room may take away from Hampton and Vidal's usage and development. Kenneth Gainwell is a popular name mentioned as a possible match, but I'd keep an eye on Brian Robinson from the 49ers. Robinson quietly had career highs in yards after contact per attempt and missed tackles forced rate.

From E-Wing Fighter Pilot (@holicclothing on X): Outside of interior offensive line, what other positions might they address before the draft?

Removing the obvious interior offensive line leaves the tight end room as the position group that will absolutely be addressed during free agency. Oronde Gadsen is looking lonely in that room right now.

From BigDaddyE (@BigDaddyE3737) on X: Would (free agent) Alijah Vera-Tucker be worth the risk?

The Chargers need offensive line help and have a good amount of cap space. But the risk versus reward for Alijah Vera-Tucker would have to align. He is a very talented offensive lineman, but his contract may climb beyond where a team that dealt with severe injuries to the offensive line all of 2025 would be comfortable.

If the Chargers kick the tires on AVT, they have to protect themselves should the worst happen. Chargers fans will remember when the team signed Bryan Bulaga and had no viable option behind him.