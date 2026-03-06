Chargers' Best (And Worst) Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

The Los Angeles Chargers, along with the rest of the NFL, are preparing and scrambling for the 2026 free agency period to begin. The Chargers have a long list of roster holes to fill heading into the season.

The Chargers will head into free agency with only two offensive linemen signed to the 53-man roster after releasing guard Mekhi Becton. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are the only returning members of the offensive line room and starting offensive linemen. Unless the Chargers come to terms on an extension for left guard Zion Johnson, the Chargers will be replacing three starters along the line between free agency and the upcoming draft.

The Chargers have had varying degrees of success finding players via free agency. There have been several great contributors and several contracts that the team and fans wish they could have a do-over on over the past ten years.

Chargers' best free agent signings

No. 1 Corey Linsley, 2021

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The signing of Corey Linsley is bittersweet. He anchored the Chargers offensive line for two seasons from 2021 to 2022. He was the week one starter for the 2023 season but mysteriously was placed on injured reserve following week three against the Minnesota Vikings. It was revealed that he was dealing with a non-emergent heart condition, for which he eventually retired.

For two seasons, the Chargers were witness to awesome offensive line play from the center position. He immediately provided Justin Herbert the interior offensive line commander the Chargers had been searching for and again since Linsley's retirement.

No. 2 Casey Hayward, 2016

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cornerback Casey Hayward signed with the Chargers in 2016 from the Green Bay Packers. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with the team and played in Los Angeles through 2020. Hayward was not originally expected to play a full-time outside role. Jason Verrett went down with a partially torn ACL and was lost for the season after week four.

Hayward held down one of the starting cornerback positions for five seasons with the Chargers and had 14 interceptions during his Chargers career.

No. 3 Teair Tart, 2024

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Teair Tart had a rough patch bouncing around the NFL from 2023 until he landed with the Chargers at the end of training camp in 2024. Tart has been nothing short of awesome for the Chargers defensive line. He returned for 2025 and put the defensive line on his back. The Chargers rewarded him with an extension this offseason that will keep him in Los Angeles.



Chargers' worst free agent signings

No. 1 J.C Jackson, 2022

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Then-head coach Brandon Staley wanted a number one lockdown corner and miscalculated Patriots free agent J.C Jackson. Unfortunately, Jackson was never able to recover from a devastating patellar tendon injury and his time with the Chargers did not end on positive terms.

No. 2 Mekhi Becton, 2024

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chargers entered the 2024 season needing help on the interior of the offensive line. The free agent guard class in 2024 was very limited on available players. Mehki Becton, coming off a one-year reclamation with the Philadelphia Eagles, signed with the Chargers and was never fully healthy and available for a team that desperately needed him at full strength.

No. 3 Bryan Bulaga, 2020

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bryan Bulaga's tenure with the Chargers did not go as planned. Injuries are part of the game, and unfortunately, they haunted Bulaga while in Los Angeles to no fault of his own. Bulaga signed a three year deal with the Chargers and finished only five games, all coming in 2020.