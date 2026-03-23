Former Chargers Free Agent Already Named Cut Candidate With Another AFC Contender

The Los Angeles Chargers have seen some of their homegrown talent walk out the door the last few offseasons. It happened as recently as this month, as they saw former first-round pick Zion Johnson depart for a big payday with the Cleveland Browns. It's common, sometimes working out for the player's original team.

That may be the case for the Chargers when it comes to former wideout Joshua Palmer. Palmer, a former third-round pick back in 2021, spent four seasons with the Bolts. His best season came in 2022, when Palmer caught 72 balls for 769 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. He'd never quite reach those numbers again with the Chargers, hovering just under 600 yards in each of the next two seasons.

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Palmer landed a sizeable three-year, $29 million deal with the Buffalo Bills last offseason, giving Josh Allen another weapon. One year later, he could be on the wrong side of upcoming roster decisions.

Joshua Palmer named Bills cut candidate

Joshua Palmer | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Releasing Palmer right now wouldn't make much sense, as it'd actually cost Buffalo nearly $2.5 million. If he's designated as a post-June 1st release, the Bills would save $2.3 million. With a crowded receiver room, including the newly-acquired D.J. Moore, Palmer could be the odd man out.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Palmer as a cut candidate anyways, despite the low cap savings.

"The Bills have $13.2 million in effective cap space and don't necessarily need the additional cap savings," Knox wrote. "However, they simply might not have a role for Palmer in the offense after adding D.J. Moore via a trade. Khalil Shakir was Buffalo's leading receiver last season, and the Bills may still be looking to salvage Keon Coleman. Tyrell Shavers and Mecole Hardman are also in the receiver mix. There's also a non-zero chance that Buffalo continues bolstering its receiving corps in the draft."

Palmer had just 303 yards in 12 games with the Bills. If let go, or even traded, Palmer could certainly be productive elsewhere.

"If Palmer is jettisoned from Buffalo, he can help another receiver-needy team. The 26-year-old is a big (6'1", 210 lbs) target who had three 500-yard seasons as a complementary receiver with the Los Angeles Chargers."

While the Chargers need a more prominent figure at receiver to join Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, reuniting with Palmer could be on the table, depending on what Mike McDaniel wants to do.