1 Free Agent Signing That Still Makes Too Much Sense for the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers feel like a team that might be done in NFL free agency.

Those Chargers absolutely shouldn't be, but it’s tough to shake the feeling when the front office has mildly attacked several positions of need while almost stubbornly sticking to compensatory pick strategies.

But the Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz especially shouldn’t be done with one big name still out there in free agency:

Joel Bitonio.

Chargers free agency would be complete with Joel Bitonio signing

Joel Bitonio | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Chargers haven’t done enough to upgrade Justin Herbert’s offensive line, nor have they made themselves any less predictable in the upcoming draft, two things that put them at a serious disadvantage.

Center Tyler Biadasz is an upgrade at center, but both guard spots remain question marks. New arrival Cole Strange doesn't exactly have the best resume as a former first-rounder with multiple stops under his belt already.

But Bitonio is still out there.

A writeup from ESPN’s Matt Bowen, who still ranks Bitonio as the fifth-best free agent available, sort of says it all:

“The 12-year pro has started 178 NFL games. He's a savvy technician who had a 96.4% pass block win rate in 2025 (third best among 65 qualifying guards), while allowing only two sacks. If Bitonio opts to return for a 13th season, he would provide both consistent play and a veteran voice to any offensive line room.”

From the looks of things, Bitonio’s contract with Cleveland will void and he’ll keep playing. And he’ll likely want to join a contender that gives him the best chance at a Super Bowl.

That would be the Chargers.

This isn’t like the failed signing of Mekhi Becton. He was a former first-round bust with serious injury concerns and a position change that had only recently worked out.

Bitonio is a completely different story and would be installed as a Day 1 starter next to Biadasz. Tack on a first or second-round rookie and things would look really good in front of Herbert.

Technically speaking, maybe Bitonio isn’t the perfect fit for Mike McDaniel’s desired scheme. But the Chargers have waited around too long and don’t get the luxury of finding perfect still. The fact they could be in the running for Bitonio still is a stroke of good luck they should probably make the most of while they can.

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