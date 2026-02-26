Chargers Give Mike McDaniel What He Wants In New Mock Draft

How would the Los Angeles Chargers feel about forming the most lethal tight end duo in the NFL? Running more 12 personnel could be beneficial, especially when there's two tight ends that move like wide receivers. The Bolts found Oronde Gadsden II last year in the fifth round, who turned out to be an absolute gem.

Gadsden's rookie season was magnificent, as he caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns once taking over the TE1 role. The Chargers really hit the jackpot, as their signing of Tyler Conklin quickly failed and Will Dissly didn't add much compared to his 2024 season.

With new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel at the helm, the Chargers would benefit from another weapon at their disposal. Justin Herbert would especially be happy about this, as his playmakers didn't exactly blow up the stat sheet last season.

In Bucky Brooks' latest mock draft, he has the Chargers going offense in the first round for the seventh consecutive year.

Chargers grab Kenyon Sadiq in latest mock draft

.@AlbertBreer on Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq:



“Sadiq has a chance… to be what Nick Emmanwori was a year ago—the prospect who proves too much of a physical outlier for anyone to ignore.” pic.twitter.com/DwqIQMdFVE — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) February 25, 2026

Many believe the Chargers should add another wide receiver, especially considering that veteran Keenan Allen is set to be a free agent. However, another dynamic tight end could overwhelm defenses and make the Chargers virtually unstoppable.

Brooks had the Bolts select Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No.22 overall. "Given Jim Harbaugh's and Mike McDaniel's affinity for athletic tight ends, this Oregon product could be the Bolts' top target. Sadiq is a mismatch creator with the speed, quickness and burst to excel in an offense that will feature more catch-and-run concepts on the perimeter in 2026."

In addition to being extremely healthy (14 games played in each season), Sadiq broke out in 2025 with 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. Pairing him with Gadsden would be a dream for the Chargers in 2026 and beyond.