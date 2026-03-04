Chargers Land Controversial Star Plus an Elite Pass Protector in Newest 2 Round Mock

The NFL scouting combine is in the books. Most of the top prospects in the nation showed up in Indianapolis for interviews, measurements, medical rechecks and athletic testing.

The Los Angeles Chargers had a large contingent of staff present at the combine. The Chargers, specifically under general manager Joe Hortiz, are notoriously secretive in their dealings and meetings. The approach is something Hortiz brought over from his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Los Angeles had only two publicly confirmed formal interviews with prospects at the combine. The formal interviews are, in reality, of little consequence. The team meets with nearly every prospect at some point and the formal interview process is no indication of any level of interest

The lead-up to the draft is always loaded with media from analysts, experts and pundits. Some draft knowledge and rumblings carry more weight than others. Dane Brugler, the in-house draft expert at The Athletic, is at the top of the game and has some of the deepest knowledge of the draft-eligible players in the class.

Brugler dropped his latest two round mock draft with post combine testing and knowledge at hand. He has the Chargers taking two phenomenal prospects but one comes with significant controversy.

Round 1, pick 22

Jermod McCoy, Cornerback, Tennessee

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brugler has the Chargers selecting Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy as their first-round selection. McCoy is a good-sized outside corner with the speed, fluidity, and confidence to go one-on-one with an opponent's top receiver.

McCoy is a bit controversial in this draft cycle. He tore his ACL training in January of 2025. Despite the injury occurring early in the off-season, he never made it back to the playing field for the Volunteers and missed the entire 2025 season. He also did not participate in the Senior Bowl.

McCoy also opted to not test at the scouting combine despite being 14 months removed from injury. He did participate in the bench press and get measured. He is expected to work out at Tennessee's pro-day at the end of March.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy (if health all checks out) is CB1 in this class and it's not particularly close imo.

He tore his ACL in January 25' and missed all of the 2025 season.

He plays a suffocating style in press man coverage and sees routes develop in zone and attacks. pic.twitter.com/Ari9dARqm0 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 5, 2026

Round 2, pick 55

Chase Bisontis, Guard, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Brugler has the Chargers landing Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis at pick 55 in the second round. Bisontis is a young an ascending prospect. He is well built but with room to grow and get stronger. He is the best pass-protecting guard in the class and is solid as a run blocker. Five guards went before the 55th pick in 2025, the Chargers would be lucky to land Bisontis in the second round.

It is no secret that the Chargers need to improve the interior of their offensive line. They will be replacing two starters at minimum and potentially three with Zion Johnson as an internal free agent that they would like to retain.

Bisontis is a ready to start from day one guard. He will surely face a learning curve against the size and speed of NFL defensive tackles but he has the athleticism paired with hand-fighting skills to be an immediate and impactful starter to protect Justin Herbert.