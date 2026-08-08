Chargers Rookie Report: Update on the Eight 2026 Draft Picks and Key UDFAs
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The Los Angeles Chargers will wrap up their second full week of training camp this weekend. The team has already held a few padded practices and rookies have responded to their first taste of NFL competition.
Many of the Chargers' rookies will need more full-contact reps at practice or preseason games to truly show how they are handling the step up in competition and physicality. Let's dive into the rookie class and see how they have fared through the first two weeks of training camp.
Akheem Mesidor, first round, edge rusher
Akheem Mesidor stepped onto the field and immediately earned the respect of his teammates with his work ethic. He is often the first and last to leave the field and is consistently working on his craft.
Aside from his work ethic, he has also shown immediately that he is ready for the NFL. He has been getting extra reps with the first team while Tuli Tuipulotu rarely takes snaps during 11-on-11 segments while his contract extension negotiation is ongoing. Mesidor has impressed in individual and team drills with an elite burst off the snap, violent hands and NFL-ready power. Mesidor should be ready to live up to the immediate contributor label that was slapped on him during the draft process as a near negative due to his age.
Jake Slaughter, second round, offensive line
It has been tough to fully grasp how Slaughter is performing in his first NFL camp. He has not been getting significant reps. Slaughter came into the draft with plenty to work on, especially if he was going to try to switch to playing left guard after being a lifetime center.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh says he is ahead of schedule but we will have to wait to see how he handles Mike McDaniel's offense and NFL power. From this point in camp, it looks like Slaughter will start the season as a backup to Tyler Biadasz at center.
Brenen Thompson, fourth round, wide receiver
Brenen Thompson is likely the biggest winner so far in camp. Justin Herbert has praised him as a playmaker and the quarterback room trusts him. Gaining the trust of your franchise quarterback so early in camp is a massive accomplishment.
Thompson hype seems to be spreading through NFL media with his speed highlighted as the perfect pairing for Mike McDaniel's play-calling and Justin Herbert's arm talent. He is fast, no doubt, but his attention to detail in route running and leverage will help him carve out a bigger role.
Travis Burke, fourth round, offensive line
Travis Burke is making the most of his first NFL training camp. He came into the NFL out Memphis as a massive, violent but rather raw offensive tackle. He is impressing his teammates with his work ethic and extra time absorbing information from veterans like Khalil Mack and Rashawn Slater. Preseason games will be important for Burke to show off his technical improvements.
Genesis Smith, fourth round, safety
Genesis Smith has the ball skills and instincts to play in the NFL. He has put together good performances in coverage and displays good awareness. However, the biggest question he faced entering the draft was his ability and willingness to tackle. Defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary alluded to Smith needing to prove it with the pads on. The preseason games and full-contact practices will be very important to see if he can contribute early in 2026.
Nick Barrett, fifth round, defensive tackle
The limited action and reports we have seen from rookie Nick Barrett have been positive. He will have a better opportunity during the preseason games to show off what he is capable of. The Chargers believe in him and will count on him playing a role this upcoming season given they only have five defensive tackles projected for the 53-man roster.
Logan Taylor, sixth round, offensive line
Logan Taylor was the epitome of versatility at Boston College and that has carried over to his first NFL training camp. Taylor has been getting reps at both guard and tackle. He faces an uphill battle to stand out with the depth in front of him meaning the preseason games will be important for him as he battles for a roster spot.
Alex Harkey, sixth round, offensive guard
The Chargers went back-to-back with offensive lineman in the sixth round with their final picks of the draft. Alex Harkey has not been given much opportunity and will need to maximize his snaps in the preseason.
Avery Smith, undrafted, cornerback
Avery Smith is currently one of the favorites of the UDFAs to make the 53 -man roster. He has impressed him teammates and even been in on reps with the first-team defense. If he is able to continue throughout the preseason, he will be locking down a roster spot.
Nadame Tucker, undrafted, edge rusher
One of the more highly anticipated undrafted free agents in recent memory has not disappointed so far in camp. Nadame Tucker played for Chris O'Leary last season at Western Michigan and led college football in pass rush win rate against true pass sets and finished second in the nation in sacks. He has already been tormenting the backup offensive tackles and is gearing up for a fight for a final roster spot. If he continues his camp performance into the preseason games, he will be hard to deny a roster spot.
Additional noteworthy UDFAs so far
Rodney Shelley, cornerback
Rodney Shelley has been active with several pass breakups
Jacob Spomer, center
Showed smooth footwork in one-on-one drills and is firmly the third center. Will get plenty of snaps in the season.
Devin Grant, safety
The nephew of former Chargers safety Dean Marlowe has been consistent in camp and can make a statement in the preseason.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.