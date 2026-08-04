Chargers Training Camp Winners and Losers Before Padded Practices

The Los Angeles Chargers arrive in San Diego this week for the first padded practice of the new era.

New era because while head coach Jim Harbaugh is still in town, he’s got two new coordinators: Mike McDaniel for the offense and Chris O’Leary for the defense.

With that big of a change comes new schemes and personnel, for the most part. McDaniel threw out the old-school stuff on offense and added new faces at every layer. O’Leary is more a theme of continuity, trying to layer atop what Jesse Minter built.

Winners and losers from the past few days of work highlight the approach on both sides of the ball.

Chargers training camp winners and losers

Winner: Akheem Mesidor

The Chargers need a quick return from first-round pick Akheem Mesidor. He’s an older rookie by design, as they want him to help replace Odafe Oweh’s production right away. With Tuli Tuipulotu not taking reps due to his contract spat, Mesidor has looked lively and up to task so far. That’s saying something, considering he’s lining up against Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. We’ll see if it continues during padded practices, but it’s notable.

Loser: Jake Slaughter

The Chargers have thrown five or six names at the left guard spot already. It’s testing them to see how they rep the fundamentals against air and whether they know assignments, etc. But the process so far has done little to solve initial fan concerns about the fact the Chargers drafted a college center to play guard in the pros. One would think Jake Slaughter gets every rep possible while trying to adapt, but he’s been supplanted by Kayode Awosika, Trevor Penning, Trey Pipkins and Branson Taylor. He’s even repped at center with the backups. Not exactly a quick start for a prospect they need an instant return from in Week 1.

Winner: Avery Smith and Rodney Shelley

It says a lot about how well former undrafted free agents are doing in camp when an NFL team’s official website puts them in headlines. Alas, here comes the duo of Avery Smith and Rodney Shelley. Smith has put on a show for multiple practices now, including an interception. Shelley, like Smith, has also had multiple pass-breakups. Considering the strong depth the Chargers have at cornerback thanks to nice draft finds like Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still, Nikko Reed and even Myles Purchase over the years, it’s critical for players like Smith and Shelley to get off to really fast starts. They’re making that happen.

Kyle Kennard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: Kyle Kennard

The Chargers keep hoping Kyle Kennard, a fourth-rounder from 2025, will turn the proverbial corner. But he’s had a so-so, quiet start to camp. That’s with Tuipulotu out of the way. Instead, Mesidor has looked good and, almost as fans predicted, undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker has started to stand out. Kennard in a standoff with obvious cut candidate Bud Dupree on the back end of the 53 isn’t exactly where he or the team wanted him to be.

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