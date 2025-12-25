Chargers' Joe Alt making Pro Bowl 'raised some questions'

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt was one of a handful of Chargers to make the Pro Bowl this year.

At face value, the honor for Alt isn’t all that shocking. He’s an elite offensive tackle and even switches sides of the line as needed when injuries occur for the likes of Rashawn Slater or other happenings.

But the hangup with Alt making the Pro Bowl this year, it seems, is the fact he’s played in just a handful of games.

Alt battled an injury early in the season, came back, then suffered a season-ending ankle injury. His final tally on the year? Six appearances.

That was enough for a Pro Bowl nod.

For some outsiders, though? Not so much.

Joe Alt Pro Bowl controversy

One doesn’t have to look far on social media to find fans who aren't thrilled with the fact Alt took the Pro Bowl nod from other players.

Insiders sort of seem to feel that way, too.

Tucked into a lengthy column from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano is this note about Alt:

“And Chargers left tackle Joe Alt making the Pro Bowl off six games raised some questions. It's a weaker tackle pool in the AFC, but Indianapolis' Bernhard Raimann was a surer bet.”

Alt is elite, no question there. Even in and out of the lineup on a short ample size, he ranks 16th amongst all graded tackles at PFF this year and sixth overall in pass-blocking grade.

our guy pic.twitter.com/MmShFlJ6P2 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 23, 2025

It’s pretty hard to take complaints about this seriously. Players are getting Pro Bowl nods on their resumes, even when they’re like eighth alternates because so many other players bow out of the games these days.

One can look across the AFC West and see Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs still leading all fan votes in the NFL despite having clearly lost a step at the age of 36.

Alt getting a little respect for the player he is amid an unfortunate injury situation he can’t control doesn't seem so bad.

