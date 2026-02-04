Chargers Suggested to Trade For Packers' Former 2nd-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers and their offensive line that was on display all of the 2025 season has been a major talking point all year. With national media finally recognizing how poor the line play was, it is seemingly the mission to fix the unit to create an environment that is more conducive for success.

Whether it is draft players in mock drafts or signing free agents in the upcoming free agency period, the Bolts are always finding their names attached to offensive linemen. One avenue that is not shared as frequently is the idea of trading for someone.

While good linemen are rarely traded for, it seems that a certain Packers lineman is the odd-man-out in the busy room that they possess, making him a valid trade target for the Chargers.

RELATED: Chargers Cap Space Could Dramatically Jump With Key Contract Restructures

Elgton Jenkins listed as potential trade target for the Chargers

The Chargers have money and a need for an offensive lineman while the Packers have a surplus. Bleacher Report discusses Elgton Jenkins fit: "There's always going to be a focus on the trenches with Harbaugh involved so we'll start there. The Bolts got a firsthand lesson in the importance of offensive line depth. With both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt out for the season, the o-line struggled to hold together.

..Making a strong offer for Elgton Jenkins in Green Bay could be a fix. Jenkins is an excellent guard, but he had a contract dispute with the Packers last spring and was moved to center. He could kick back out to guard for the Chargers and immediately become a viable option at tackle if Slater or Alt aren't healthy."

Every OL that played 1,000+ snaps and allowed 1 or 0 sacks in 2024:



🏰 Trey Smith (0)

🏰 Creed Humphrey (0)

🏰 Tyler Linderbaum (0)

🏰 Joe Thuney (0)

🏰 Elgton Jenkins (1)

🏰 Chris Lindstrom (1)

🏰 Sam Cosmi (1)

🏰 Penei Sewell (1)

🏰 Quinn Meinerz (1)

🏰 Daniel Faalele (1)

🏰… https://t.co/DS1LfgwAbN pic.twitter.com/P4ptySdfqk — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 20, 2025

The lengthy quote discusses why Jenkins could be so valuable for the Bolts. He has played 524 snaps at left tackle, 4,551 snaps at left guard, 906 at center, two snaps at right guard and 374 snaps at right tackle. All positions that the Chargers either need an upgrade at or need depth.

RELATED: Chargers’ Top Free-Agent Addition Provided Blueprint for Finding Steals

Jenkins has never had below a 67.8 PFF pass blocking grade throughout his entire career, which would have ranked him third on the Chargers (at least 100 blocking snaps) this season behind only Joe Alt and Jamaree Salyer.

Trading for Jenkins would likely take a fourth-round selection, as Jenkins' versatility and long-lasting good play throughout his career would be expensive, with only age and contract expense being the only things keeping his value reasonable.

Is the cost worth trading for the Packers offensive lineman? Should the Chargers pursue this even with their limited draft capital?

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Impacted by Latest Jesse Minter, Ravens Coaching News

Is Chargers Rookie on Track to be Top 100 Player in 2026 with Mike McDaniel in Town?

Chargers Predictions Could Spark Huge Debate About Former Mike McDaniel Weapon