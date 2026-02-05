Chargers Breakout Free Agent Projected to Get $77M Contract

The Los Angeles Chargers made their biggest hirings of the offseason. After firing Greg Roman and losing Jesse Minter to the Baltimore Ravens' head coach vacancy, the Bolts moved quickly to replace both of their coordinators. Chris O'Leary will replace Minter on defense, while former Miami Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel will take charge of the offense.

Now comes roster decisions, as the Chargers will need to determine who they need to add to the roster in order to make a deep playoff run next season. For their own free agents, the Chargers could technically negotiate and re-sign them now. They just so happen to have one of the best free agents in the NFL.

Odafe Oweh, whom they acquired from the Ravens in October, wasted no time getting acclimated with his new team. Oweh, the former first-round pick, rattled off 7.5 sacks to finish the regular season with the Chargers, then 3 more in their Wild Card loss to the New England Patriots. Despite the loss, Oweh's playoff performance certainly made him more money.

Will he be within the Chargers' price range when negotiations begin? PFF projected a big payday for Oweh this offseason.

Odafe Oweh projected to land major contract in free agency

Odafe Oweh | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"A midseason trade from the Baltimore Ravens to the Los Angeles Chargers sparked a career year forOdafe Oweh at an ideal time as he heads toward free agency. He recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles in the Chargers' playoff loss to the New England Patriots and ranked 11th among edge defenders in PFF pass-rush win rate (16.5%) after arriving in Los Angeles."

PFF's contract projection for Oweh: Four years, $77,000,000 | $40,000,000 guaranteed. Their contract comparison was Matthew Judon's from 2021, which was a four-year, $54.5 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

The Chargers will have no issue paying anybody this offseason, as they have nearly $90 million in cap space to work with at the moment. If the Chargers don't retain Oweh, it'd make the trade a total waste.

