Chargers surge into top 10 of power rankings with offensive explosion

The Los Angeles Chargers served up a Texas sized beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. The final score was 34-17, the Cowboys were shut out and shut down by the Chargers in the second half.

The Chargers are carrying a four game win streak into a week 17 home matchup against the Houston Texans. Los Angeles has won seven of their last eight contests and for weeks, analysts have been skeptical of the Chargers when building power rankings.

The skepticism from analysts and experts across the NFL media landscape seems to have finally given way and the Chargers have broken back in to the top 10 of power rankings.

Chargers are playing winning football

Since the Chargers have returned from their Week 12 bye, the defense has stolen the show. The Chargers defense has allowed an average of 15.75 points per game over the last 4 games. Their opponents included the Eagles, Chiefs and Cowboys in that span

The defense had to be the main attraction during these past four games. Quarterback Justin Herbert broke his left hand on the opening drive of Week 13 against the Raiders, the offense was limited with his injury paired with poor offensive line play.

The Chargers marched into Arlington, Texas, in Week 17, the offense had to find itself to keep pace with the high-powered Cowboys and their top 5 scoring offense. Justin Herbert, nearly 4 weeks removed from surgery, carved up the Cowboys defense and landed bigger blows than their opponents offense in the first half.

The Chargers offense finally reignited and this time, carried the load in the first half so the defense could lock in and shut down the Cowboys' potent offense in the second half. The Chargers have displayed the ability to win games in a variety of ways, making them more of a threat.

Power Rankings

NFL.com

Eric Edholm at NFL.com has moved the Chargers up two spots and into the top 10. To justify the 9th spot in the rankings, Edholm mentions the Chargers and Herbert overcoming another offensive live injury to put together a well-executed offensive performance.

Yahoo Sports

Senior writer at Yahoo sports Frank Schwab has elevated the Chargers from 12th to 10th in the power rankings. Schwab notes that week 16 was massive for the Chargers. The victory over the Cowboys paired with a loss from the Denver Broncos means week 18 will be for the division title if the Chargers can take down the Texans in week 17.

Most power rankings around NFL media have the Chargers inside the top 10 with their winning streak and offensive spark against the Cowboys. The Chargers have clinched a spot in the AFC playoffs. They will need to put well rounded performances together against their next two opponents and if they come out on top, they will bring their first home playoff game to Sof

