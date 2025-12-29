The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a brutal, depressing loss to the Houston Texans. A loss that will be pointed at by Justin Herbert haters as another way to negatively discuss the QB. However, anyone who actually watched the game will further the narrative that Herbert desperately needs help.

A former Chargers fan favorite interior defensive lineman had his own take from watching this tough loss, giving many Chargers fans a disgusted reaction from his words ever hitting social media.

Former Chargers fan favorite has controversial take on Justin Herbert

Breiden Fehoko, a former Chargers defensive tackle who played with the team from 2020-2022, mainly as a practice squad/depth guy has now found himself on social media creating takes and analysis for NFL fans to consume.

Fehoko knows the social media game quite well at this point and has created some takes that have not resonated well with certain fanbases. While Chargers fans find Fehoko in their good graces, his comment on Herbert and his career certainly did not help.

Justin Herbert will be the next Mathew Stafford. It’s hard to stomach Charger fans but he’s on that path right now. — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) December 27, 2025

Fehoko's idea that the superstar QB will only find success if he is traded to another franchise pains Chargers fans and created a small outrage among all who read the tweet.

Unfortunately, the idea is not too abstract. The Bolts have been successful in the win column since the hiring of Jim Harbaugh before the 2024 season, but Herbert's volume-based numbers have declined due to a plethora of reasons. Herbert has also received no help and is constantly hurt due to poor offensive line play.

Herbert has done everything by himself and yet has not achieved anything in the postseason. Seeing him go to another franchise could yield results like Stafford, but this falls under the fallacy of the grass is always greener on the otherside, with no real answer proving one way or another.

As Chargers fans, what your takes? Is Fehoko right?

