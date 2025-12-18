Emmanuel Acho shamed for infamous Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa takes

The 2020 quarterback class will looked back fondly on by a few teams.

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of them, as they landed Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick. There was some controversy at the time, as everyone knew Joe Burrow would go first to Cincinnati.

The discussion became who would be the first quarterback taken after Burrow. The Miami Dolphins and Chargers obviously needed quarterbacks at the time. Miami decided to take Tua Tagovailoa one pick ahead of Herbert, with takes flying that night of the draft.

Many believed the Dolphins made the right decision to pass on Herbert for Tagovailoa. Five years later, it doesn't look so good for Miami. Both Tagovailoa and Herbert signed lucrative extensions with their respective teams. The difference in year six is that Herbert has the Chargers in playoff contention, while the Dolphins are once again headed for losing season.



RELATED: Chargers’ Justin Herbert gets chance to be latest QB to enrage Jerry Jones

The NFL world was set on fire when Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made the decision to bench Tagovailoa in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers for the remainder of the season. Not only was Tagovailoa benched, he was made the QB3 behind Ewers and Zach Wilson.

Takes between Tagovailoa vs Herbert have resurfaced, with one of the most recognized analysts in the game getting flamed for his opinion.

Emmanuel Acho getting flamed for Tua vs Justin take from 2022

Justin Herbert might win a QB beauty pageant, but Tua Tagovailoa is the better Quarterback, period.🧾🧾🧾#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/M9RqcCDdOY — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 27, 2022

To summarize what Acho said in the clip above: he basically called Tagovailoa a winning quarterback, while labeling Herbert a losing one. This take was posted in October of 2022, so over three years ago. Let's take a look at their stats and records since:

Justin Herbert stats (93 games):

24,284 passing yards

261.1 passing yards per game

160 passing touchdowns

57 interceptions

66.4 completion percentage

1,636 rushing yards

14 rushing touchdowns



RELATED: Tom Brady throws some head-turning comments at playoff-bound Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa stats (78 games):

18,166 passing yards

232.9 passing yards per game

120 passing touchdowns

59 interceptions

68 completion percentage

473 rushing yards

6 rushing touchdowns

Tagovailoa has notoriously missed time due to concussions over the last few seasons. The Chargers are 51-42 during Herbert's tenure, while the Dolphins are 44-32 in Tagovailoa's time. Both quarterbacks are 2-2 in head-to-head matchups and have each made one Pro Bowl.

It looks like Tagovailoa's time in Miami could be coming to an end, despite his ridiculous dead cap hit if released. Meanwhile, Herbert and the Chargers are continuing to build a winning program.

So this is what a walk of shame feels like… #JustinHerbert #TuaTagovailoa pic.twitter.com/SBm104tNr2 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 17, 2025

