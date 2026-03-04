Chargers Don’t Appear to Be in 'Rush' to Retain Proven Edge Performers

NFL free agency is right around the corner. On Monday, March 9, teams can begin to negotiate with potential unrestricted free agents. All deals become official on Wednesday, March 11 at 4:00 pm, the start of the 2026 fiscal year.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano were doing their due diligence during the NFL Scouting Combine, and the latter had notes on several teams’ plans for this offseason.

The Los Angeles Chargers have been a playoff team each of these past two seasons under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The team finished 11th in total defense in his first year in 2024, and only four teams in the league have up fewer total yards in 2025. The Bolts finished with 45 sacks in ’25, one less than the previous season (46).

The 2026 Chargers’ defense could have a lot of new faces

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil MacK (52) as he leaves the field following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Jesse Minter moving on to become the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, the Chargers will have a new defensive coordinator in Chris O’Leary. So will the Bolts also have a new-look edge-rusher room?

“The Chargers have a pair of free agent edge rushers in Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack,” explained Graziano. “They’d like to have them back, but they recognize that there’s good depth in free agency and the draft this offseason at edge rusher. They feel they’d be in good position to replace them if they left.”

Oweh was a midseason addition from the Ravens via trade, and finished second on the team with 7.5 sacks behind Tuli Tuipulotu (13.0). Oweh’s total came in 12 games with the team, and he came up with quite the performance in the wild card loss to the Patriots. The five-year pro finished with four tackles, three sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles in the 16-3 setback.

It’s the return of the Mack, but for what team in 2026?

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) points after a sack against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Mack announced his intentions on playing a 13th NFL season on Monday. He also appeared in a dozen games in 2025—finishing with 32 stops, 5.5 QB traps, and four forced fumbles.

Here’s a theory. If GM Joe Hortiz and the Chargers wind up bringing back Oweh or Mack or both, the 22nd overall pick on April 23 figures to be an interior offensive lineman. It’s safe to say that the center and guard position(s) are a top priority, while this draft is reportedly deep in edge rushers.

The Bolts do have a Pro Bowler in Tuipulotu, and 2024 fourth-round pick Justin Eboigbe finished third on the club with six sacks in 2025.