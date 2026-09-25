Chargers Legend Appears on Trade Block Big Board, But Would LA Make a Move?

The NFL is a quick-moving season, with only 17 games to prove whether your team is a true contender or a "pretender". The Los Angeles Chargers have quickly proved that they are in pretender status, going 0-2 to the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders.

With these losses stacking up and no real future in sight for the Chargers, NFL media have started to look at the Bolts roster for players who can be traded before the NFL trade deadline, to help the Chargers rebuild for the future and for contenders to get veterans who are ready to help the team win during the postseason.

Bleacher Report curated a list of veterans who could be on the move, with a Chargers legend placing sixth on the list.

Chargers Legend Khalil Mack Could be on the Move After 0-2 Start

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Khalil Mack has been with the Chargers since the team traded for him prior to the 2022 season. With the team, he has quickly solidified himself as one of the team's best leaders ever, with his play also helping the team to multiple playoff appearances, even though all of those games ended in heartbreaking fashion.

Mack's 37.5 sacks with the Bolts make him an intriguing target for any team that needs another EDGE defender to bolster their defense. Bleacher Report discussed their exact reasoning.

"Edge-rusher Khalil Mack will be a logical trade chip if the Chargers slide out of contention," B/R's Kristopher Knox wrote. "He's 35, is playing on a one-year deal, and is still valuable as a rotational pass-rusher. Mack has recorded a sack, two tackles for loss, and four quarterback pressures this season."

Knox also noted that their projected trade value is a conditional 2027 4th-round pick, with potential suitors being the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

The Bears seem to be in a peculiar spot for Mack, as he obviously has spent a good amount of time with the franchise, and the Bears need a pass rusher who is more effective than a motivated Dayo Odeyingbo.

The Lions, on the other hand, are in desperate need of another guy on the other side of Aidan Hutchinson. If the Lions were to return to their 2024 form, Mack could be the perfect piece to help Dan Campbell's team make it back to the later stages of the NFL playoffs.

Should the Chargers look to trade one of their franchise legends to allow him to chase his dream of winning a Super Bowl while getting an asset for the future? This is arguably the respectful thing to do for an NFL legend who has done nothing but complement the Chargers and Los Angeles.

Or should they hold onto him out of respect for the locker room and the chances of turning the season around? This would allow the team to give their best effort for the 2026 season, not waiving the white flag too early.

Either way, General Manager Joe Hortiz has a very crucial choice ahead of him, one that could really change the fans' opinion of him for better or worse.

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