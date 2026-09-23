Eagles vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

Monday Night Football in Week 3 features an interesting NFC matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, two teams with playoff expectations in 2026.

The Bears suffered a 9-3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, but they dodged a bullet when it came to quarterback Caleb Williams, who was injured in the second half. Williams had to be carted off with a leg injury, though he’s not expected to miss a major chunk of time.

Ben Johnson said that Williams is week-to-week with a hamstring issue, a huge relief for a Chicago team that won the NFC North in 2025. Oddsmakers still flipped the Bears from 1.5-point favorites to 3-point underdogs in this matchup, a sign that Williams will likely miss this game.

That would set the stage for Tyson Bagent to make his fifth career start on Monday, but he's questionable as well after being placed in concussion protocol. Case Keenum would be next in line for Chicago.

Rap: Tyson Bagent in concussion protocol.



Case Keenum would start if Bagent can't go. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 22, 2026

The Eagles (2-0) have yet to cover the spread in a matchup this season and needed a late comeback in Week 2 to beat the Tennessee Titans. Jalen Hurts certainly found something with DeVonta Smith down the stretch in that game, but Saquon Barkley (stringer) played just 15.8 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 2.

Can Philly cover against a potentially short-handed Chicago team?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this Week 3 matchup.

Eagles vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles -4.5 (-115)

Bears +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Eagles: -225

Bears: +185

Total

41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Eagles vs. Bears How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 28

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Soldier Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, ABC

Eagles record: 2-0

Bears record: 1-1

Eagles vs. Bears Injury Reports

Eagles Injury Report

Saquon Barkley – questionable

Dallas Goedert – doubtful

Jonathan Greenard – questionable

Landon Dickerson – injured reserve

Bears Injury Report

Caleb Williams – doubtful

Tyrique Stevenson Sr. – questionable

Shemar Turner – out

Kyler Gordon – out

Tysn Bagent -- questionable

Eagles vs. Bears Betting Trends

Tyson Bagent is 2-2 as a starter in his NFL career.

The Bears are 1-1 against the spread this season.

The Eagles are 0-2 against the spread this season.

The Bears are 3-0 against the spread as home dogs under Ben Johnson.

The OVER is 2-0 in the Eagles’ games this season.

The OVER is 1-1 in the Bears’ games this season.

Eagles vs. Bears Key Player to Watch

Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles

Can Saquon Barkley get back on track?

The Eagles running back has not found his form from the 2024 season where he ran for over 2,000 yards, finishing with just nine yards on four carries in Week 2. Barkley dealt with a stinger in that game, and his status will be important to monitor ahead of Monday night’s clash.

Barkley ran for over 1,000 yards in 2025, but he wasn’t nearly as efficient, and he’s only ran for 92 yards so far in 2026.

The Bears are 18th in the NFL in EPA/Rush and allowing 4.9 yards per carry this season, so Monday could be a bounce-back for the star running back. The Eagles need Barkley and this run game to get going if they want any chance to win a Super Bowl this season.

Barkley played just over 15 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 2, so he should be considered questionable for Monday’s contest.

Eagles vs. Bears Prediction and Pick

The Bears are 3-0 against the spread as home underdogs against Johnson, and it’s notable that this line has steamed down from Eagles -4.5 to Eagles -3 before the Bagent injury was announced. Now, it's back up to 4.5

I doubt that Williams will be able to play in this matchup, but both Bagent and Keenum are a capable backups in an offense that has run the ball extremely well (fifth in EPA/Rush) so far this season.

The Eagles have been pretty middling on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 13th in EPA/Play on offense and 21st in EPA/Play on defense. On top of that, Philly lost Dallas Goedert in Week 2 and Barkley is dealing with a stinger.

This offense can’t afford to lose any more playmakers, especially after the defense allowed both Tennessee and Washington back into the game in the fourth quarter in the first two weeks of the season.

Each week, there seems to be an unexpected result in a game, and I think the Bears covering – and potentially winning outright – is on the table on Monday. Philly struggled to defend a bad Tennessee team and didn’t exactly look great against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

I’ll take the points with the Bears at home.

Pick: Bears +4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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