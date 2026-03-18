Frustrating Reason Chargers Won’t Make Another Big Signing

Until the Los Angeles Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz show a willingness to ignore the NFL draft compensatory pick formula in free agency, it’s going to keep being a sour discussion point among fans.

Not hard to see why, either.

The Chargers approached free agency with nearly $99 million in cap space. They spent a chunk of that on re-signing their own like Teair Tart and Khalil Mack.

But nearly every single outside move the Chargers paid careful, careful mind to the compensatory pick formula.

And it’s worth asking: Is it really worth it?

Chargers done in free agency early due to NFL draft compensatory pick formula

Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s not an exaggeration to say the compensatory pick formula ruled over free agency for the Chargers.

The proof is right there:

Tyler Biadasz was cut and didn’t count in the formula

The Chargers lost a trio of qualifying free agents, but only signed two that impact it: Charlie Kolar and Cole Strange.

Alec Ingold was cut and doesn’t count

Keaton Mitchell doesn't count because Baltimore didn’t tender him

Dalvin Tomlinson was cut and doesn’t count

Right now, the Chargers are in line for a third-round comp pick, as explained by Daniel Popper of The Athletic:

“Kolar and Strange cancel out Johnson and St-Juste in the current formula, according to Over the Cap. That leaves Oweh, who could potentially net the Chargers a 2027 third-round pick. If the Chargers were to sign another qualifying free agent, that would cancel out Oweh. Meanwhile, if an additional free agent who left the Chargers factors into the formula, that could net Los Angeles a fourth-round pick for Johnson.”

It all adds up to the Chargers surely refusing to do another notable deal in free agency.

Every analyst out there will wax poetic right now about how great the 2027 NFL draft class is and how stockpiling picks could be wise.

But wiser? Going all-in around Justin Herbert while he has Mike McDaniel calling the shots. Not limping to the NFL draft technically needing two high-quality starting guards still.

If there’s a notable player cut or someone up for trade that they like, perhaps the Chargers can still make meaningful improvements. But the almost strange adherence to the comp pick formula that kept the Chargers away from guaranteed improvements is, despite seemingly a safe way to build a roster, quite risky instead.

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