Chargers Could Be Mystery Team High on Ravens Free Agent for Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers need more weapons. Plain and simple. It was painfully evident in their Wild Card loss to the eventual AFC Champion New England Patriots. The Chargers didn't even score a touchdown, leading to some major changes. They fired former offensive coordinator Greg Roman in favor of Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel will bring over a brand new philosophy, one that should not only help Justin Herbert, but everyone thrive. With that being said, they'll need some new personnel to make McDaniel's system work. Of course, there'll be some players who follow McDaniel from Miami. However, there's going to need to be some 'splash' signings in order to get to the next level.

Look no further than Isaiah Likely of the Baltimore Ravens. Likely, along with Charlie Kolar, are set to be free agents and probably won't be retained, given that the Ravens handed Mark Andrews a multi-year extension. Likely was the TE2 behind Andrews during his time in Baltimore, with many believing there's still some untapped potential.

Have heard from several teams at the Combine who are very high on #Ravens free agent TE Isaiah Likely and what he could do as a TE1 for their team.



Still just 25 years old and has never played more than 60% of snaps in a season. He seems poised for a nice payday and a bigger… pic.twitter.com/3JRajnPrDg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 25, 2026

With Jordan Schultz mentioning that multiple teams are very high on Likely, could the Chargers be one of them?

Chargers should be in on Isaiah Likely

As mentioned above, Likely didn't get the opportunity to be a team's main tight end. Now, he wouldn't completely take over the spotlight in LA, as they found a gem in Oronde Gadsden II. Gadsden recorded 49 catches for 664 yards and 3 touchdowns as a rookie in 2025. Likely had 307 yards and 1 touchdown in 14 games.

Their usage was very different, as Gadsden had more targets (69) than Likely had receptions (27). It also didn't help Likely's case that Andrews received 70 targets on the season.

When looking at his average annual value, Spotrac has Likely set at $8.8 million, with a projected contract of 2 years, $17,639,236. This could be a potential bargain contract if Likely is able to take the next step under McDaniel.

It's worth it for the Chargers to look into a Likely signing.

"I love Baltimore. They took the chance on me when all 31 didn't," Likely said, according to NFL.com's Bobby Kownack. "At the end of the day, I tell everybody Baltimore is home for me. But business is business, so I'm really just seeing what's going to happen."