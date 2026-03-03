The Los Angeles Chargers nailed perhaps the most important hire of the offseason. After firing Greg Roman, they pivoted to Mike McDaniel to be their new offensive coordinator. It was a much-needed change, as the Chargers reached the endzone just once in two playoff games with Roman.

McDaniel spent the last four years as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. The first two seasons were electric, as McDaniel helped orchestrate one of the NFL's best offenses. He got to work with Tua Tagovailoa, who was selected one pick ahead of Justin Herbert in 2020. McDaniel will now go from working with the 2020 No. 5 overall pick to the No. 6 overall pick in Herbert.

The difference here is that McDaniel had ridiculous playmakers to employ all over the field during his time in Miami, specifically Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. As it stands right now, the Chargers don't have a player of that caliber on offense.

When laying out what he heard at the NFL combine, Daniel Popper of the Athletic says he'll be "keeping an eye" on two specific positions for the Chargers on offense. With free agency set to kick off next week, exciting moves are on the horizon.

Chargers likely to add more RB and TE in free agency

Popper mentioned that he'll be watching for the Chargers to make moves at the running back and tight end positions. Yes, they selected Omarion Hampton at No. 22 overall last season, but they'll need more firepower out of the backfield in McDaniel's system. Popper also added that he expects Kimani Vidal to be back, given that he's an exclusive rights free agent. Vidal had a career-high 779 scrimmage yards in 2025.

Popper even name-dropped a potential signing: Kenneth Gainwell. "One interesting name is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Kenneth Gainwell, who finished fifth among running backs in receiving yards last season. Gainwell is a versatile receiving piece. He is not as dangerous or capable as a runner. But he would be an intriguing fit behind Hampton and within offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s scheme."

Gainwell had 1,023 scrimmage yards last season, 537 rushing and 486 receiving. He reached paydirt 8 times in 2025, establishing himself as a true dual-threat back.

When it comes to tight end, Popper pointed out Oronde Gadsden II's breakout season as a rookie. The name he mentioned this time was Charlie Kolar, due to his blocking and athleticism. "As the Chargers look at tight ends in free agency, I think they will be prioritizing two traits: blocking and athleticism. The Ravens’ Charlie Kolar is one player who fits this mold."

With $85 million in cap space to work with, the Chargers will be major players in free agency next week. The offense will garner most of the attention.