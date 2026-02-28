Chargers' Free Agent Targets Could Include Sleeper Ravens Name

When one thinks of the Los Angeles Chargers going after Baltimore Ravens free agents this offseason, only one name tends to surface: Tyler Linderbaum.

But here’s a sleeper to consider.

Yes, the Chargers lost center Bradley Bozeman to retirement. Yes, guard Zion Johnson is a free agent who could outprice what general manager Joe Hortiz wants to pay. And yes, guard Mekhi Becton was a bust and likely soon cut.

But there’s another Ravens name to keep in mind: Charlie Kolar.

In fact, based on Hortiz’s reserved approach to cap spending, Kolar quietly better fits how the Chargers might navigate the open market.

Ravens free agent Charlie Kolar makes perfect sense for Chargers

It shouldn’t come as a shock to hear the Chargers will once again be on the hunt for help at tight end.

This idea just gained some serious traction with Daniel Popper of The Athletic:

“As the Chargers look at tight ends in free agency, I think they will be prioritizing two traits: blocking and athleticism. The Ravens’ Charlie Kolar is one player who fits this mold.”

Kolar, a fourth-round pick in 2022, has caught just 30 passes over four seasons in Baltimore while playing a specific niche role on a depth chart dominated by Mark Andrews and others.

But Kolar’s reputation as a blocker and versatile piece an offense can deploy all over the place is well-known. Those are traits that happen to project incredibly well with new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Over the last few years, the Chargers’ list of failed attempts at fixing the tight end spot resembles a minefield:

Will Dissly

Hayden Hurst

Tyler Conklin

The Chargers hit it huge with Oronde Gadsden in the fourth round last year and he quickly emerged as a top option in the passing game for Justin Herbert. He finished with 664 yards and three scores on 49 catches over 15 games.

That makes the task much easier for the Chargers behind Gadsden on the depth chart: Go get a proven veteran who can do a little bit of everything reliably so the sophomore isn’t getting wasted on those duties.

Kolar makes perfect sense. Getting him in free agency wouldn’t make a splash headline, but it would mean spending big free-agency money on needier positions and dedicating the premium draft picks to fittingly premium positions, especially on the line in front of Herbert.

